Dual Universe - Release 1.2.2

Hello Noveans,

We've deployed a new hotfix. Dual Universe is now in version 1.2.2.

Following many crash reports, we reverted one fix from the 1.2.1 change log to resolve the crash.

This following item will now be revisited in the new year:

[Blueprint deployment] Fixed a rare issue where blueprints would be deployed very very far from the correct position.

The issue was caused when a ship was deployed on or while standing on a construct that the client no longer deemed in existence, this usually means that the construct unloaded. This can likely be avoided by ensuring the construct you're deploying a blueprint onto is both rendered and in your field of view until the construct is fully deployed.

We continue the work on fixing and improving the game thanks to your feedback.

Thank you very much for your support!