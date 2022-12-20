Arcane Vale - Version 0.1.2 is now live - Some cool new features!

Hello Adventurers,
Quite alot of balance changes and quality of life improvements today based on your feedback. Also, a good chunk of work went into fixing some visual/text glitches for Chinese users.
Bug fixes & Improvements –
• Fishing bait is now returned when moving away while fishing
• Fixed crash when talking to Giles and asking for a second training pass
• Fixed issue with some cooking items not granting cooking experience
• Changed burn chance on cooking to be purely by level not by food type
• Shops now display a little gold icon over items they are willing to buy
• You can now still purchase potions from Celeste even if you are on the vials required quest
• Pets can no longer be targeted by boss AOE attacks
• Fixed a bug when looting that fallen villager that could show pet text as well
Balance changes –
• Increase drop rate of golden squid by 0.5%
• Increased ghouls base level and health by 10%
• Increased the wolf boss base health by 60
• Increased arena champion base level from 35 to 45 and +2 base damage
• Increased Zolkill base level from 20 to 25 and base health from 25 to 100
• Increased Taskmaster base level from 22 to 30, base health from 75 to 125 and base attack damage from 2 to 6
• Increased Plague doctors base level from 12 to 20, base health from 50 to 60 and bade damage from 3 to 5
• Increased Arcane Golem base level from 75 to 80 base health from 120 to 250
• Increase Dragon base level from 60 to 75 and base health from 100 to 150
Localization changes –
• Chinese characters will no longer go outside the hover window area
• Chinese characters will no longer cut-off in the quest description field
• Chinese characters will no longer cut-off in the dialogue screen for some messages
Here you can see the small gold icon next to items that the shop will purchase -
That is is all for today, be sure to join the discord if you want to give any feedback or keep upto date with new updates!
- Zero
