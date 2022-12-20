 Skip to content

Tank Mechanic Simulator update for 20 December 2022

Tank Mechanic Simulator Dev Stream!

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Dear Mechanics,

We are excited to announce that on this Wednesday(21.12.2022) at 12:00 AM (CET), we will be hosting a special stream on our steampage to show off the new Christmas update for the game, and discuss our roadmap for 2023.

But that's not all - we will also be giving a sneak peek of our second DLC. Don't miss this opportunity to get an exclusive look at what's in store for the future of Tank Mechanic Simulator!

Make sure to mark your calendars and join us on Wednesday(21.12.2022) at 12:00 AM (CET) for the stream. We can't wait to see you there!

Thanks and have a good one,
DeGenerals


