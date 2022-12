This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Misc.

Updated an icon for Hauling Post.

It is now always possible to choose “Obtain” on storage buildings.

Storage buildings set to "Obtain" that are out of Hauling Posts’ range will display a warning.

Bugfixes

Fixed input boxes (such as the one used to rename a unit) that would not be focused right after opening.

Fixed several crashes.

Issues with macOS Ventura should now be fixed.