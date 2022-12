Greetings!

In this patch, we've added the ability to Hide the Board List from players.

As a Game Master, you can find the toggle to hide/show it under the Player Restriction Header in the Campaign/Board setting tab to the left.

By hiding the list, you can keep your players from peeking into possible futures and spoiling their inevitable .. Uhm.. demise.

Till next time!

BUILD-ID: 10184985 Download Size: 2.8 MB