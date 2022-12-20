 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

This is a Ghost update for 20 December 2022

Update v0.2.33

Share · View all patches · Build 10184893 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fix :
The night vision enhancement is activated after purchase.
EMF enhancement is activated after purchase.
Poltergeist ability stops after a few seconds.
Cubes take on their appearances at the start of the game.

Changes :
Translations
Decreased camera flash intensity.
The end of contract calculation includes the size of the map.
Added text after the craft.
Your settings are reset.
Slight decrease in incense duration.
Add cooldown for cartridge crafting.
Removed the "Beep" sound from night vision.

New features:
New tab in the journal: Collections

Changed files in this update

Depot 1985421
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link