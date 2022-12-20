Update v0.2.33

Fix :

The night vision enhancement is activated after purchase.

EMF enhancement is activated after purchase.

Poltergeist ability stops after a few seconds.

Cubes take on their appearances at the start of the game.

Changes :

Translations

Decreased camera flash intensity.

The end of contract calculation includes the size of the map.

Added text after the craft.

Your settings are reset.

Slight decrease in incense duration.

Add cooldown for cartridge crafting.

Removed the "Beep" sound from night vision.

New features:

New tab in the journal: Collections