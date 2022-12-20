Ho Ho Hotfix v1.6.8

Hey there!
Here's the last patch of 2022.
Before taking a break at the end of December we:
- Added daily challenges to pause menu in multiplayer.
- Added a new achievement: "Acquire a cosmetic from the parking lot"
- Fixed the landmark is not shown as perfected after certain steps.
- Fixed settings reset issues, including the Roll right keybinding that used to reset after restarting.
- Fixed the online match button that stayed accessible despite the game being offline.
- Fixed a bug where the player remains on the level preview screen on reconnecting.
- Centered Player names in the Lobby.
- Fixed the item Derpy Banana which showed a placeholder image in the parking lot and players couldn't buy it.
- Fixed a bug that caused some items to be missing from the player's inventory.
- Fixed the preview UI which disappeared after certain steps.
- Fixed a bug where the timer & fuel gauge were missing after certain steps in Multiplayer.
- Fixed numerous controller issues.
We wish you all a happy holiday! Thanks for playing YSAP in 2022 <3
