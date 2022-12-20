Ho Ho Hotfix v1.6.8

Share · View all patches · Build 10184835 · Last edited 20 December 2022 – 13:59:08 UTC by Wendy

Hey there!

Here's the last patch of 2022.

Before taking a break at the end of December we:



Added daily challenges to pause menu in multiplayer.

Added a new achievement: "Acquire a cosmetic from the parking lot"

Fixed the landmark is not shown as perfected after certain steps.

Fixed settings reset issues, including the Roll right keybinding that used to reset after restarting.

Fixed the online match button that stayed accessible despite the game being offline.

Fixed a bug where the player remains on the level preview screen on reconnecting.

Centered Player names in the Lobby.

Fixed the item Derpy Banana which showed a placeholder image in the parking lot and players couldn't buy it.

Fixed a bug that caused some items to be missing from the player's inventory.

Fixed the preview UI which disappeared after certain steps.

Fixed a bug where the timer & fuel gauge were missing after certain steps in Multiplayer.

Fixed numerous controller issues.

We wish you all a happy holiday! Thanks for playing YSAP in 2022 <3