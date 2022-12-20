 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

You Suck at Parking update for 20 December 2022

Ho Ho Hotfix v1.6.8

Share · View all patches · Build 10184835 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey there!
Here's the last patch of 2022.

Before taking a break at the end of December we:

  • Added daily challenges to pause menu in multiplayer.
  • Added a new achievement: "Acquire a cosmetic from the parking lot"
  • Fixed the landmark is not shown as perfected after certain steps.
  • Fixed settings reset issues, including the Roll right keybinding that used to reset after restarting.
  • Fixed the online match button that stayed accessible despite the game being offline.
  • Fixed a bug where the player remains on the level preview screen on reconnecting.
  • Centered Player names in the Lobby.
  • Fixed the item Derpy Banana which showed a placeholder image in the parking lot and players couldn't buy it.
  • Fixed a bug that caused some items to be missing from the player's inventory.
  • Fixed the preview UI which disappeared after certain steps.
  • Fixed a bug where the timer & fuel gauge were missing after certain steps in Multiplayer.
  • Fixed numerous controller issues.

We wish you all a happy holiday! Thanks for playing YSAP in 2022 <3

Changed files in this update

You Suck At Parking Windows Depot 837881
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link