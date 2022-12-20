Update 17242, introducing the "Treasure Clues"

Share · View all patches · Build 10184828 · Last edited 20 December 2022 – 17:09:10 UTC by Wendy

Hello dudes and dudettes,

even if another year is coming to an end, our efforts to improve the game never end ːnerdcannonː

We are releasing a HUUUGE changelog featuring all the latest improvements.

Let's cut to the chase and let's go what's new!

NEW changes

Added treasure maps to monster drops

Added quest reminder icons to the map

Added 'fill with' option, you can now fill a chest with a certain kind of item

Hot Dropoff in the 'fill with' option, fills using the same items that are already in chest

Mobile: you can now open the inventory tapping on the hero face on the quickbar

Now fighting in the dark gives the 'hidden' status, boosting evasion and critical rates.

Virtual Keyboard: added possibility to wrap from right to left

You can now move while swinging your tool. So when mining through tick walls you don't need to release the action button.

Now enemies will sometimes sleep at night. Slip between them to avoid the fight, or get them unprepared for a considerable advantage in the first turns.

Virtual Keyboard: added hotkey hints for gamepad

Advise players if they have to download some content from cloud, so they can skip or download only some of their saved games.

Android TV, added low frame rate compensation if the frame rate is 35 fps or lower.

Android TV, now the game uses desktopconsole type of UI, so buttons and Interface elements are no longer blurry or oversized for a television.

Rebalance: In Classic mode + Survival the Critical Plus from certain food items is 2x now

Rebalance: now an hit chance > 100 will decrease the enemy evasion rate. A negative evasion rate will increase the hit chance.

Tweak: Added command to fill chest from empty slot in bag

Tweak: Added message when I try to open building mode without any placeable item

Tweak: Now if you press cancel in the 'insert-email' part of the error prompt, the error report goes forward with an empty email reference.

Tweak: Now the text length limitation on a keyboard is applied before the character is shown to the player, not after a few milliseconds after stopping typing

Tweak: Added on Android error message if space on disk is low. At least 10 MB are required.

Tweak: Added possibility to navigate option tabs with QW or L/R.

Fixes