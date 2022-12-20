Update 17242, introducing the "Treasure Clues"

Hello dudes and dudettes,
even if another year is coming to an end, our efforts to improve the game never end ːnerdcannonː
We are releasing a HUUUGE changelog featuring all the latest improvements.
Let's cut to the chase and let's go what's new!
Update 17242 changes:
NEW changes
- Added treasure maps to monster drops
- Added quest reminder icons to the map
- Added 'fill with' option, you can now fill a chest with a certain kind of item
- Hot Dropoff in the 'fill with' option, fills using the same items that are already in chest
- Mobile: you can now open the inventory tapping on the hero face on the quickbar
- Now fighting in the dark gives the 'hidden' status, boosting evasion and critical rates.
- Virtual Keyboard: added possibility to wrap from right to left
- You can now move while swinging your tool. So when mining through tick walls you don't need to release the action button.
- Now enemies will sometimes sleep at night. Slip between them to avoid the fight, or get them unprepared for a considerable advantage in the first turns.
- Virtual Keyboard: added hotkey hints for gamepad
- Advise players if they have to download some content from cloud, so they can skip or download only some of their saved games.
- Android TV, added low frame rate compensation if the frame rate is 35 fps or lower.
- Android TV, now the game uses desktopconsole type of UI, so buttons and Interface elements are no longer blurry or oversized for a television.
- Rebalance: In Classic mode + Survival the Critical Plus from certain food items is 2x now
- Rebalance: now an hit chance > 100 will decrease the enemy evasion rate. A negative evasion rate will increase the hit chance.
- Tweak: Added command to fill chest from empty slot in bag
- Tweak: Added message when I try to open building mode without any placeable item
- Tweak: Now if you press cancel in the 'insert-email' part of the error prompt, the error report goes forward with an empty email reference.
- Tweak: Now the text length limitation on a keyboard is applied before the character is shown to the player, not after a few milliseconds after stopping typing
- Tweak: Added on Android error message if space on disk is low. At least 10 MB are required.
- Tweak: Added possibility to navigate option tabs with QW or L/R.
Fixes
- Fixed an issue that caused 3x and 2x random powers to land on defeated enemies.
- Fixed: 'Spliting' with the hotkeyshortcut CTRL-A/LT-X doesn't work on chest slots
- Fixed: a bug when quickly crafting tracked items, that allowed for other items to be crafted instead.
- Fixed: a bug with the anti-stuck system added in the last patch for the boats, that was causing teleportation or other unwanted behaviour.
- Fixed: After I open marker list in map, cursor doesn't move anymore
- Fixed: Boat glitches when I move against edges and I change direction
- Fixed: bug that caused some islands to lose all information about daynight or climatic/progress informations. Island informations that were bugged are reverted to standard values.
- Fixed: Certain effects or part of effects were not translated and kept in english language.
- Fixed: CLASSIC and SURVIVAL, if I suffer hunger and thirst and I heal them mana is not more curable.
- Fixed: Coins in window message are outside screen
- Fixed: Crash when moving an item btw bags.
- Fixed: Crash when pressing accept on the achievements to track them.
- Fixed: Crash when pressing cancel when loading daily saves.
- Fixed: critic value is always faded
- Fixed: description for the Hate effect was missing.
- Fixed: dodging icon is always visible though value is 0, it has to be drawn faded
- Fixed: Equip icon compare is not recolored correctly
- Fixed: Error coloring price target merchants
- Fixed: Gamepad, Virtual keyboard, if I press left or right trigger the cursor in the window shift in a line
- Fixed: If 'order chest' is open and I click outside, inventory closes, without closing the window 'order chest', the same for window fill with
- Fixed: If I activate only some talent, none is activate
- Fixed: If I delete the choice of doompedia options cursor dissappears
- Fixed: if I have a weapon in the bag's first slot and I use touch or mouse to activate detail statistics even if slot 1 is no more selected I see the effect of the weapon in the preview
- Fixed: If I interact with farm animal while they sleep I attack them
- Fixed: If I order pressing X or using choice 'sort' while cursor is on a chest, cursor shift on the first slot of inventory
- Fixed: If I press left trigger + X in crafting I overlap the two messages below
- Fixed: If I refresh the game after obtaining a new recipe or item (with window acquired open) the game is blocked
- Fixed: in Android Virtual controller visible if I click load on a game
- Fixed: In classic if I start the battle and I press ok on 'fight', I hear sound of confirm, but sometimes nothing happens. Sometimes the access to next window is quickly canceled, going back to fightescape window
- Fixed: in forniture sorting there is something wrong, it shows wrong items
- Fixed: in multiplayer cursor seems to take target beyond showed targets
- Fixed: Increased the size of the description of certain stats while crafting.
- FIxed: Instant Hardctus growth
- Fixed: keyboard can go out screen if screen is small enough
- Fixed: options sliders are not correctly aligned
- Fixed: Partial overlap between icons and tracking window
- Fixed: pressing to the bottom right when a chest was open the scene would not close.
- Fixed: rare crash at the end of an inventory drag & drop.
- Fixed: Some fish vibrate in low water
- Fixed: some of the party state resistances and immunities were not correctly translated in the ui.
- Fixed: the talent with the shield was not correctly applying it's damage resistance.
- Fixed: There is a bug where you can use Allen Wrench to reclaim reward from Statue of Destiny by pickup & placing the status
- Fixed: upon defeat of the team you are no longer resurrected with 1 hp left.
- Fixed: Using the smoke bomb with a partially dead party caused an undesired defeat.
- Fixed: When I place the last block of a bridge going up the player falls down
- Fixed: when I sell items to shop, graphics are not reordered and cursor shows details of a different item
- Fixed: when inspecting an even number of effects with a keyboard or gamepad, the selection was not correctly moving to the last item when going down from the row above.
- Fixed: When inspecting recipes on a shop with gamepad or mouse, it was possible to reactivate an hidden window, making the cursor temporary disappear.
- Fixed: When navigating the crafting sublists, the scroll was always skipping to keep the selection to the center.
- Fixed: While I navigate recovery saves '...->Load', change page causes crash if saves are empty
- Fixed: while I try to open pause in ios often click is not readed. There is an area in pc that is not interactive
- Fixed: Wrong recolor for icon quickbar in mode preview equip
- Fixed: You can no longer use the smoke bomb in a battle where escape is blocked (like boss battles)
- Should be fixed: Characters are shown as swimming and their skill are blocked even if, after starting the battle, they are on solid ground.
- Should be fixed: Crash when confirming on an Achievement while pressing LTCTRL.
