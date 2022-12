Share · View all patches · Build 10184712 · Last edited 23 December 2022 – 18:09:21 UTC by Wendy

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

It's finally here!

Wardudes is out!

Be among the first people to get a taste of the Wardudes gameplay!

Expect many updates in the future, and join the community on Discord, where you can also report bugs and give suggestions directly to the developer! (fanarts and compliments are also appreciated)

Train your skill as a Wardudes player before the multiplayer update comes out!

Enjoy the game, and happy holidays to all!