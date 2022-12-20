Alpha 61 & 61.E1 - Patch 5

Hello Survivors!
A new Patch (5) for Alpha 61 and Alpha 61.E1 (regular and experimental) is now available!
Changelog:
- Fixed: Broken "Basic Palm Roof 6" recipe in Build screen
- Fixed: Favorite recipes not saving properly
- Fixed: Unfinished cooking recipe not turning into water when exposed to rain
- Fixed: Campfire immune to rain
- Fixed: It was possible to add multiple Sticks to hand from Inventory
- Fixed: Missing texture for Cultivated field
- Fixed: Broken Continue button in Singleplayer menu
- Fixed: Actionable Island overview in the background during active screen overlays i.e. Load Game screen
- Fixed: Missing digits from the Seed number in 16:10 aspect ratio
- Fixed: Missing mouse hover SFX in Settings screen
- Fixed: Skinning time of Turtles and Crabs was not based on Difficulty setting
- Fixed: Field cultivating time was not based on Difficulty setting
- Improvement: Correct PostprocessFX for Fast sail camera
- 50+ minor fixes and tweaks
We would like to thank you for your support, bug reports and feedback.
Best regards,
G4GTeam.
