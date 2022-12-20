 Skip to content

Escape The Pacific update for 20 December 2022

Alpha 61 & 61.E1 - Patch 5

Alpha 61 & 61.E1 - Patch 5

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello Survivors!

A new Patch (5) for Alpha 61 and Alpha 61.E1 (regular and experimental) is now available!

Changelog:

  • Fixed: Broken "Basic Palm Roof 6" recipe in Build screen
  • Fixed: Favorite recipes not saving properly
  • Fixed: Unfinished cooking recipe not turning into water when exposed to rain
  • Fixed: Campfire immune to rain
  • Fixed: It was possible to add multiple Sticks to hand from Inventory
  • Fixed: Missing texture for Cultivated field
  • Fixed: Broken Continue button in Singleplayer menu
  • Fixed: Actionable Island overview in the background during active screen overlays i.e. Load Game screen
  • Fixed: Missing digits from the Seed number in 16:10 aspect ratio
  • Fixed: Missing mouse hover SFX in Settings screen
  • Fixed: Skinning time of Turtles and Crabs was not based on Difficulty setting
  • Fixed: Field cultivating time was not based on Difficulty setting
  • Improvement: Correct PostprocessFX for Fast sail camera
  • 50+ minor fixes and tweaks

We would like to thank you for your support, bug reports and feedback.

Best regards,

G4GTeam.

