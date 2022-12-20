Alpha 61 & 61.E1 - Patch 5

Share · View all patches · Build 10184626 · Last edited 20 December 2022 – 22:26:03 UTC by Wendy

Hello Survivors!

A new Patch (5) for Alpha 61 and Alpha 61.E1 (regular and experimental) is now available!

Changelog:

Fixed: Broken "Basic Palm Roof 6" recipe in Build screen

Fixed: Favorite recipes not saving properly

Fixed: Unfinished cooking recipe not turning into water when exposed to rain

Fixed: Campfire immune to rain

Fixed: It was possible to add multiple Sticks to hand from Inventory

Fixed: Missing texture for Cultivated field

Fixed: Broken Continue button in Singleplayer menu

Fixed: Actionable Island overview in the background during active screen overlays i.e. Load Game screen

Fixed: Missing digits from the Seed number in 16:10 aspect ratio

Fixed: Missing mouse hover SFX in Settings screen

Fixed: Skinning time of Turtles and Crabs was not based on Difficulty setting

Fixed: Field cultivating time was not based on Difficulty setting

Improvement: Correct PostprocessFX for Fast sail camera

50+ minor fixes and tweaks

We would like to thank you for your support, bug reports and feedback.

Best regards,

G4GTeam.