Christmas update is now on Bleeding-Edge!

Hey Heroes!

With the Steam Winter Sale just around the corner, we have some additional exciting news that’s sure to bring you some holiday joy! We have received a lot of feedback on our last seasonal event, and have used them to bring a number of changes and improvements to our brand new seasonal event.

On top of addressing the grind and improving the skills, we're also releasing a bleeding-edge (beta) build as many of you requested for the ability to test and report bugs, and possibly make some suggestions, before the update goes live. So, the beta branch is now LIVE for all heroes who would like to have an early taste of the coming event!

If you’d like to give our bleeding–edge beta build a go, you can follow the steps detailed here to participate.

Translations for Bleeding-Edge will come later and due this being a beta build, expect bugs.

As usual, If you come across any bugs or issues, don’t forget to drop an F8 in-game so we are able to receive your report. Alternatively, you can join our Discord as well.

