Version 1.6 Update

Version 1.6
Changelog:
- Attempts to fix "TypeError: this.battler is not a function"
- Gasoline canister fix
- You can use gasoline canister multiple times in combat now
- A bunch of clipping issues fixed
- bobbies' arms continuing the fights on their own should be fixed
- God sigil effect descriptions in skin bibles updated and fixed
- Father Hugo can now be persuaded like decrepit priests
- Bobby at the book store has more logical dialogue options and persuasion
- Other minor bugs fixed
Lots of smaller stuff got fixed and tweaked. The error message is hopefully history now. It's been a plague lately. Gasoline canister system was overhauled because it had broken down on its own. Gotta love game development.
Changed files in this update