Version 1.6 Update

Version 1.6

Changelog:

Attempts to fix "TypeError: this.battler is not a function"

Gasoline canister fix

You can use gasoline canister multiple times in combat now

A bunch of clipping issues fixed

bobbies' arms continuing the fights on their own should be fixed

God sigil effect descriptions in skin bibles updated and fixed

Father Hugo can now be persuaded like decrepit priests

Bobby at the book store has more logical dialogue options and persuasion

Other minor bugs fixed

Lots of smaller stuff got fixed and tweaked. The error message is hopefully history now. It's been a plague lately. Gasoline canister system was overhauled because it had broken down on its own. Gotta love game development.