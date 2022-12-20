 Skip to content

Fear & Hunger 2: Termina update for 20 December 2022

Version 1.6 Update

Build 10184368 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Version 1.6

Changelog:

  • Attempts to fix "TypeError: this.battler is not a function"
  • Gasoline canister fix
  • You can use gasoline canister multiple times in combat now
  • A bunch of clipping issues fixed
  • bobbies' arms continuing the fights on their own should be fixed
  • God sigil effect descriptions in skin bibles updated and fixed
  • Father Hugo can now be persuaded like decrepit priests
  • Bobby at the book store has more logical dialogue options and persuasion
  • Other minor bugs fixed

Lots of smaller stuff got fixed and tweaked. The error message is hopefully history now. It's been a plague lately. Gasoline canister system was overhauled because it had broken down on its own. Gotta love game development.

