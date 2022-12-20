December 20th update notes

Function

● Add shortcut key CTRL+L for interface security lock

● Console information can now be displayed in Event Page preview mode.

● Auto-save function when starting the game has been added to the settings (Settings->Editor Configuration->General), so that the game will no longer be prompted by a pop-up box when starting the game without saving, but will be started automatically after saving.

Adjustment and optimization

● When closing the software without saving, the user will be prompted if the unsaved data is lost, so as to reduce the probability of losing unsaved data when closing the software.

● Optimize the frame brush registration function in API-os.add_ENTERFRAME, which repeatedly increases the error of the same calculation when registering more than one (the last version registered 10,000 of this function and started to drop frames, but the current version still has 2 million of this function registered in the same environment).

Fix bugs

● Fix a bug that the naming at the bottom of the string interface was not refreshed when the interface of number variables was opened.

● Fixed a bug that the mouse response cannot be generated when clicking on the scene after the image layer .

● Fixed a bug that the custom editor triggered the need to save even when the data was selected but not changed.

● Fixed a bug that the nested animation elements were not refreshed when keyframes were pasted in the animation editor for animations with nested other animation elements.

● Fixed a bug that when the block was deleted and saved, the save was not triggered when it was withdrawn, resulting in the game still running with the same effect as before.

● Fixed a bug that the preview was not displayed correctly when switching the dialog style in the editor with the command "Show Dialog".

● Fixed a bug that the default preset configuration of particles was invalid (due to missing mapping)

● Fixed a bug that when uploading old projects (projects created before the template system upgrade) to the cloud platform, resources were lost when updating.

● Fixed a bug that the code file generated by the system was not automatically refreshed after using the update template function, resulting in a possible error when starting the game

Official Template-RPG-Integrated

● Fixed the bug that the command "Modify Object Module" might enumerate two identical properties.

● Fixed the bug that the command "Modify Object Module" could not modify attributes in some cases.

Official Template - TBRPG - Sword of Dreams

● Command - "Change Party Actor" added parameter to allow disbanding, unchecked by default.

● Adjusted the problem that an empty skill grid was still displayed in the team composition screen when there were no skills, and the problem that an error might be reported in some cases.

● Fixed the problem that the animation material is missing when clicking on the ground.

Added a new set of icon materials.