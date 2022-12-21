Update 3: Winter Update

Hey there!

This is the biggest update since the game launched in Early Access.

It contains 2 new levels, a Christmas theme, a Christmas hat, and an updated Demo version :)

We added one of the 2 new levels in the Demo to allow the players to enjoy more and give them a better idea of the game and how difficulties impact levels.

We also resolved a bug in the Infinity mode where the elapsed time was stopped when the player reached 5 minutes. Try to go over 5 minutes; Good luck ^^

Since we added 2 new levels and fixed bugs in the Infinity mode, we've reset the leaderboard (you can try to be the best on the board again).

PlayStation and Switch controllers are now compatible with the game.

Don't hesitate to contact us if you discover new bugs or have any feedback. Contact us on Discord, or via the form accessible from the game's main menu.

Merry Christmas and happy new year to you all!

See you soon. We hope you'll enjoy the update :)

BUG FIXES

Fixed an issue in "Infinity" mode where elapsed time was incorrectly computed

CONTROLLERS

PlayStation and Switch controllers are now compatible with the game

DEMO

A new version of the free demo is available

In this version a new level was added, there's now one "easy" and one "hard" level

All fixes done in the game during the last patches are now also available in the demo (Christmas there, character hat, bug fixes, etc.)

LEVELS

Millennials: new level and music

Last Hope: new level and music

Need a break: the difficulty of the level was changed from "medium" to "hard"

Need a break: some animations were updated to be better synced with the music, an "elevate" animation was updated to allow characters to jump to the max height, removed a hole in the wall at the end of the level (this hole sometimes allowed players to get out of the main Cube)

CHARACTERS

A Christmas hat was added to the game for the character. You can equip your character during character selection

UI

A new Christmas theme was added to the game, it will be ON by default, but can be disabled in the settings menu. After the Winter holidays period, the theme will be OFF by default

Your head accessory is now displayed on your character in the score end menu

Update credits menu (scroll and content)

PHYSICS

In "Multiplayer" mode, the shockwaves now also affect invincible characters (the character is invincible for a few seconds after taking damage)

Augment the floor friction to avoid players sliding after a shockwave

SONGS

End menu: the volume of this song was reduced a little bit to match the other songs

Sprung: the volume of this song was reduced a little bit to match the other songs

BREAKING CHANGES

Scores made in solo "Playlist" mode will be reset for "Need a break" and "Sonic Boom" due to changes done to those levels, sorry about that. May happen again in the future since we are still in Early Access and some stuff need sometimes to be reworked.

LEADERBOARD