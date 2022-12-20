[Patch Notes] December 20

Share · View all patches · Build 10184075 · Last edited 20 December 2022 – 13:09:13 UTC by Wendy

Greetings Adventurers

We would like to inform everyone that the scheduled server maintenance is over and servers are now up and running.

Update Content:

Server Routine Maintenance

Crescent Moon Quest Optimization

Equipment Reforging

Lumena Store Update - New Refinement Stones and packages available

Featured Content

Equipment Reforging

Gear refining can be found in the NPC Equipment Specialist.

Refinement level cap: Level 40

Increase gear stats by 1% per level increase

Super Success rate is 15% and Ultra Success is 5%

Super Success adds another 50% refining EXP

Ultra Success adds another 100% refining EXP

Rings and Necklaces cannot be reforged.

Crescent Moon Quest Optimization

Upon accepting the quest to start the Crescent Moon Quest you'll be asked to go talk to the NPC "Hero's Shadow"

After receiving the quest you will be tasked to kill Bashal and Spider Queen

You will then go back to the NPC "Hero's Shadow" and he will give you another quest.

Kill the Demon up north then obtain the Crescent moon blessing at the altar.

Please feel free to contact us if there is any problem or if you have suggestions for the game.

Thank you again for your support and love for Bless Unleashed!

Bless Unleashed VALOFE Team

🔊🔊🔊 Make sure to add us on the following social media sites to follow Bless Unleashed! 🔊🔊🔊

Twitter: @blessunleashedp

Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/c/BlessUnleashedPC/

Website: https://www.blessunleashedpc.com/

Discord: https://discord.gg/TAVukZMA8w

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/BlessUnleashedPC