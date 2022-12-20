Mindworks: List of new updates!

Mindworks new version is out now! The updates include:

1: PROFANITY FILTER

A few people requested this feature to be added! its a button that gives you the option to censor swear words or not. It is toggled off by default, so you can head over to the settings menu to enable it (or not)

Without profanity filter:





With profanity filter toggled on:





2: RESET GAME BUTTON



This is a button that allows you to delete your data and return the game to its original state, also found in the settings menu!

and don't worry about accidently clicking it because you will be prompted with a confirmation screen:



3: HISTORY MENU REMOVED, QUICK MENU REDESIGNED

The history menu has been removed because its useless with the back button enabled, plus its facing alot of glitches. It might be added in the near future if its been fully fixed, but to ensure a good playing experience, it has been removed and the quick menu has been redesigned into something neater and more visually pleasing

Old quick menu:



New quick menu:



Fixed some spelling and grammar issues

Added a new person in the credits menu that has helped me alot with coloring in the early stages of the game as well as beta testing

┌── ⋆⋅☆⋅⋆ ──┐

Thank you for all the kind comments and donations for the games! alot of hardwork and love have been put into the project.

Make sure to rate the game if you havent already and check the official instagram Mindworksgame.official for updates and announcements!

└── ⋆⋅☆⋅⋆ ──┘