Don't Shit On My #!$@& Roof update for 20 December 2022

Happy Holidays !

· Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Happy Holidays!

To celebrate the end of this year and the beginning of the new one, the pigeons, despite the fact that they are evil beings, have dressed a little hat for the occasion.

For us, the end of the year was marked by the release of Don't Shit On My #!$@& Roof and the very good reception you gave to the game.

We hope to be able to reach our goals on this game soon enough and offer you a better experience with time and even more diversified.

As we said before, the next update is in production BUT it will be a little bit more substantial than the others. We want to make the game more attractive to new players and more streamable. And for that we need a little more time. It should be released at the end of January, beginning of February with as planned content: 5 bosses, a new family of items, a reworked objective and progression system and more graphics.

Once again, thank you for everything and for the kindness you bring to the game and to the team!

