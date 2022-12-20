Mongrel Games Minigames update 7 out now! This week we updated the endgame content with new bugged looking visuals finale music and characters. You think you have what it takes to beat the end zone? Take up the challenge in Mongrel Games Minigames!
Warning the following video contains light spoilers related to the endgame.
Mongrel Games Minigames update for 20 December 2022
End Game (Update 7)
