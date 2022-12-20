Content patch 06

Happy Holidays! We hope everyone is having an enjoyable December!

This month we have focused on getting in some end game challenge and power with Brutal mode. We've also included the remaining hero abilities for the current heroes! We've also added few more ability mods (Still lots to come!), pets and more tuning across the game.



NEW ABILITY MODS:

:sadhf:CLEAVE: FINAL SLASH

The final slash in a Cleave combo fires a piercing wave of damage across the screen.

Level 1: 50 damage

Level 2: 100 damage

Level 3: 150 damage

Level 4: 200 damage

Level 5: 250 damage

*Becomes available at Cleave level 10

:sadhf:ARROW: MULTI SHOT

Arrow spreads and splits its size and damage across multiple shots.

Level 1: 2 arrows

Level 2: 3 arrows

Level 3: 4 arrows

Level 4: 5 arrows

*Becomes available at Arrow level 10

:sadhf:ORBITAL FIRE: MULTI FLAME

Double and triple the burning power and protection of Orbital fire

Level 1: 2 Orbital Fires

Level 2: 3 Orbital Fires

*Becomes available at Orbital Fire level 15

:sadhf:ICE RING

Ice Ring now has a damage rollable stat so it can reach level 25 like all other abilities.

:sadhf:SPEAR CAGE

Spears Mod- Spear Cage has been improved. The damage radius has been slightly increased and It now knocks enemies away from the player. Added visual effects, improved animation and sound effect.

New Hero Abilities!

NEW HERO ABILITIES



:sadhf:MAXINE: SABLE LASER

Maxine's cat, Sable charges up to 3 levels of power and releases a massive laser firing in the left or right facing direction. The laser lasts for 4 seconds and does constant damage and knockback to all enemies in its wake. Each level of charge increases the width and damage of the beam.

Level 1 charge - 50 damage per hit

Level 2 charge - 100 damage per hit

Level 3 charge - 150 damage per hit

*30 second cooldown per charge



:sadhf:HUGO: GOLDEN LANTERN

Hugo spends gold to summon his great lantern. All enemies are attracted to the lantern for 10 seconds. It also fires damaging bolts at enemies. Enemies killed by the lantern drop gold. Golden Lantern is available to use as soon as you have the gold to spend.

First cast - 100 gold

2nd cast - 200 gold

3rd cast - 300 gold

4th cast - 400 gold

5th and beyond - 500 gold cap

:sadhf:SHAKPANA: PLAGUE BRINGER

We updated Shakpanas Hero Ability to give it more power.

Before it was ticking up 1 point every 3 seconds and available at 10 = 30 seconds and maxing at 50. Now its available every 20 seconds, ticks up 3 times faster and maxes at 300.

Still poisons all enemies on screen and reduced their move speed by 65%.



NEW PETS

:sadhf:TROVE

Trove is a map wielding treasure hunter. He points out the nearest chest using a screen edge indicator making farming those resources.

:sadhf:WEBSTER

Casts a large area of web stunning and slowing enemies for a brief time.

:sadhf:PACK RAT

This rune hoarder doubles all runes collected after she joins your party.

:sadhf:HEARTY

Hearty got a buff to gain more hearts.

Old - Level 1: heart every 30 sec, Lvl 2: 20 sec, Lvl 3: 10 sec

New - Level 1: heart every 20 sec, Lvl 2: 15 sec, Lvl 3: 10 sec

:sadhf:CHICONRAD

Reduced the max level of Chiconrad from 5 to 3 to avoid zero damage from 5 damage swarmers.



BRUTAL MODE!

All 7 current zones now have a 3rd and final difficulty mode with new harder waves and the Scourge, a group of very dangerous enemies that can drop Shadow Souls. Brutal mode is faster and the enemies have much more health and do more damage.

Use the new currency, Shadow Souls to unlock brutal modes and defeat the final hard mode boss, Blitzen to unlock "Brutal Power". This is 164 new Divinity Web nodes focused on late game damage.



Brutal mode is challenging yet is not required to unlock any gameplay. All heroes, abilities, pets, mods, maps, etc are still unlocked through Normal and Hard modes.

:sadhf:GAME SPEED

The overall game has been sped up again. All player and enemy base speed has been increased by 12%.

:sadhf:HARD MODE

We made some minor tweaks to hard mode zones, enemies and bosses to make some of them a bit easier. Now that we have brutal mode for late game, hard can be easier overall. We will continue tuning this over time.

:sadhf:MOON MUMMY BUFF

Moon Mummy now ignores all other enemy and environment collision. He can fly through anything on his relentless quest to destroy you... or at least get a hit in before you swat him like a fly.

:al_bug: Some Pet cages were spawning off centre so some of them were behind rocks or hidden in environment objects. Resolved!

:al_bug: Tubby Screebler missing image in Divinity web. Fixed!

:al_bug: Audio bug where Shakpana Hero Ability noise was getting louder after each use. Fixed!

:al_bug: Screen indicators covering money when in shops. Squashed!

:al_bug: Spearit Skully Bestiary location was wrong. Fixed!

:al_bug: Ice Spear was not doing damage to ice-immune enemies. Now they won't freeze, but will still take spear damage.

:al_bug: Fixed an issue with Orbital Fire and Magnus Hero ability - where you could end up with abilities not coming back on.

:al_bug: Fixed another issue to do with Magnus Hero Ability linked to the above. The issue was on dying when you had fired off the hero ability and had the orbital fire in play.

:al_bug: Indicators now render under the hud elements in the top right.

:al_bug: Fixed a weird issue with Vivian Soul Vortex hero ability that would leave xp collectables invisible after use.

:al_bug: Fixed an invincibility issue where certain abilities like Hugo on damage passive, or Magnus hero ability could have their invincibility turned off. Invincibility now stays on!

:al_bug: Fixed camera zooming out further than it should after some adjustments.

:al_bug: Vignette not being as intense as we’d like on certain maps.

:al_bug: The usual spelling error updates... I'm sure there are still more floating around. :P