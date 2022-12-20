 Skip to content

Imprisoned Hyperion update for 20 December 2022

Patch 1.0.4

Share · View all patches · Build 10183380 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Patch 1.0.4 has redesigned the dialog and quest systems.

  • Changed the design of the dialogues, it became more compact.
  • Said lines are colored in gray.
  • Sometimes new lines can appear in the dialogue during the conversation.
  • Previously, new replicas appeared in the dialogs if the player increased the speaking skill, now all replicas are visible and the skill level required to open them is indicated.
  • Fixed minor bugs and incorrect display of character names.

It's been a little over a month since the release of the game and I'm still working on improving it.
In a recent news post, I shared my plans for improving the game.

  • Redesign the interface
  • Redesign the combat system
  • Improve the dialog system
    It's kind of a sprint that I'm finishing with this patch. I still have a long list of improvements and changes I want to make to the game and I'll share them soon.

