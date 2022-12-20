Patch 1.0.4 has redesigned the dialog and quest systems.
- Changed the design of the dialogues, it became more compact.
- Said lines are colored in gray.
- Sometimes new lines can appear in the dialogue during the conversation.
- Previously, new replicas appeared in the dialogs if the player increased the speaking skill, now all replicas are visible and the skill level required to open them is indicated.
- Fixed minor bugs and incorrect display of character names.
It's been a little over a month since the release of the game and I'm still working on improving it.
In a recent news post, I shared my plans for improving the game.
- Redesign the interface
- Redesign the combat system
- Improve the dialog system
It's kind of a sprint that I'm finishing with this patch. I still have a long list of improvements and changes I want to make to the game and I'll share them soon.
Changed files in this update