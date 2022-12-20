Share · View all patches · Build 10183380 · Last edited 20 December 2022 – 11:09:21 UTC by Wendy

Patch 1.0.4 has redesigned the dialog and quest systems.

Changed the design of the dialogues, it became more compact.

Said lines are colored in gray.

Sometimes new lines can appear in the dialogue during the conversation.

Previously, new replicas appeared in the dialogs if the player increased the speaking skill, now all replicas are visible and the skill level required to open them is indicated.

Fixed minor bugs and incorrect display of character names.

It's been a little over a month since the release of the game and I'm still working on improving it.

In a recent news post, I shared my plans for improving the game.