Balance Patch & Underground Tournament!

Content Update:

The Underground Tournament at La Dame Du Lac is open! If you haven't gone there yet, talk to a certain Pink-haired individual in the Casino! Win the tournament to get some goodies and an achievement! (You must be at a certain point of the story to access the area.)

QoL Adjustments:

Removed "Finish" option on the Equip window in lieu of "Remove mods". You can use this to remove all your equipped mods from your Units.

Known Issue(s):

We are still troubleshooting the issue with the BURST pack opening. In the meantime, please choose the "Open" option instead of "Use" when opening BURST packs.

Some ninja bugfixing and tweaks were also performed in this patch.

BUT HOLD YER HORSES! Because here's a big one!

BALANCE ADJUSTMENTS:

THE SCALES SEE-ETH:

In regards to Mods, there was an Apex-sized discussion about rebalancing them further. As it turns out, we have been doing this all wrong. Mr. Stark, the combat enthusiast, has addressed the issue: Simply put, some mods were completely useless and don't reward players who prefer other methods of playstyle.

So just like that, we went back to the basics: how do we reinforce alternative playstyles? The very thing this game is supposed to be "sort of good" at?

Well then, news! We're here to tell you that these changes were implemented recently for (Episode 1):

Strength Mods:

Strength I:

+2% -> +5% OFP

Strength II:

+3% -> +8% OFP

Strength mods felt very underwhelming due to their low rate of increase. In comparison to DFP Mods, their effect felt miniscule. Changing them to equate how powerful DFP mods are should provide players a more rewarding aggressive playstyle. To do the math, 2 [Strength I] mods should now be an equivalent of a stage 1 OFP Boost from buff items like Starbunks.

Wisdom Mods:

Wisdom I:

+2 FP -> -5% FP Cost Rate

Wisdom II:

+4 FP -> -8% FP Cost Rate

Wisdom mods were also underwhelming due to their miniscule stats in comparison to DFP mods. To mitigate this problem, they have been overhauled completely so they reduce FP Costs (FPCR) instead of flat increasing FP. We believe that this would provide a better incentive for FP-based gameplay. For example, putting 2 Wisdom I's will reduce the cost of your heavy normal attacks from 6 FP to 5 FP, saving you 4 additional hits (on a 100 FP pool!) versus a 6 FP cost heavy attack.

Endurance Mods:

Endurance I:

+3% HP -> +9% SG Charge Rate

Endurance II:

+5% HP -> +11% SG Charge Rate

Endurance mods felt redundant since they were pretty much lite versions of constitution, except they increase HP instead of DFP. To mitigate this, we also did an overhaul of their function. They now provide bonuses to your SG charge rate (SGCR). To those who may not know: SGCR is the amount your character receives SG when they get damaged in battle. Please be aware that this does not increase the amount Miyu charges her SG! To do the math, getting hit by a Vile's Spit after Stance Break (As lv.3 Kyou) usually gives you +3 SG. But with 2 Endurance I mods, you will receive +5 SG instead. Your results may vary, but these generally will reinforce a more risky playstyle as it rewards those who are ballsy enough with another source of generating massive amounts of SG.

Other Mods:

Apex Survival:

+15% HP, +20% FP -> +15% SGCR, -20% FPCR

Regal//OFP:

+6% OFP, 8% FP -> +10% OFP, -5% FPCR

Ability I:

HP+3%, FP+3%, OFP+3%, DFP+1, AGI+1, DEX+1 -> OFP+5%, DFP+1, AGI+1, DEX+1, SGCR +5%, FPCR -5

Ability II:

HP+4%, FP+4%, OFP+4%, DFP+1, AGI+1, DEX+1 -> OFP+8%, DFP+1, AGI+1, DEX+1, SGCR +7%, FPCR -7%

Ability X:

HP+5%, FP+5%, OFP+5%, DFP+2, AGI+2, DEX+2 -> OFP+11%, DFP+2, AGI+2, DEX+2, SGCR +9%, FPCR -9%

Omni will remain unchanged.

AND THERE YOU HAVE IT!

Use this information wisely and may you triumph in the Tournament!