v0.21.27 - Settler auto equipment, raids, happiness, husbandry and more

A quick reminder before the update: When using mods it's a good idea to back up your saves. If you are experiencing problems you can still switch to an older version of the game by going to your Steam library -> Right-click Necesse -> Properties -> Betas -> Select the version -> Close the window and you will see it downloading the old version.

Hey everyone!

So far, settler happiness has been pretty basic. This update improves that by adding more ways to make your settlers happy and unhappy. When settlers are unhappy, they now have a chance to go on a strike along with other unhappy settlers. Other than being a settlement mechanic, I thought it was a funny little event. I plan on making the happiness system tied to other things than just work breaks and strikes in the future.

Settlers will now automatically equip armor and weapons it finds in settlement storage. You can of course configure this in a new settlement equipment menu, along with a quick overview of your settler's equipment.

Raiders will now also destroy your walls if they cannot find a door or path into your settlement. This means you have to be a bit more thoughtful about handling raids, but have also got the tools to do so with the new settler commands and equipment.

A few weeks ago I set up some polls in the official Discord server, that's going to make me get a better overview of the features and content you are most looking forward to. In future updates, I plan on using those a lot more as a guide. If you haven't already, make sure to check them out and vote on what you want to see in the game. You can join the Discord Server with this invite link.

In the last week or two, I have spent a lot of time laying some of the groundwork for future endgame content. Hopefully, you will see the first of that in the update next month.

Some of the other features and changes in this update include:

Settlers now only require a bed, but will be unhappy if incomplete, outside or sharing their room.

Ability to configure forestry zones, making settlers automatically plant trees in them.

Raids are now a bit more frequent and the addition of the "often" raid frequency setting.

Setting to toggle showing of settlers' head armor, to better distinguish their profession.

Reworked husbandry mobs and added tameness.

You can now click and drag to copy work priorities, restrict zones, item filters and more.

Christmas trees and wrapping paper sold by the Traveling merchant during the holidays.

Party Hat found on enemies around New Year.

Some balance and controller tweaks.

And a bunch of other smaller changes and fixes!

You can read the full changelog below.

If you're celebrating, a Happy Holidays to you!

I have got some awesome stuff planned for 2023, and the project will also be getting some help. In other words, soon it won't be a one-man show anymore, all thanks to you!

I hope you stay safe and have a great New Year :)

Fair

0.21.27 changelog

Additions:

Added the ability for settlers to equip themselves with configurable equipment.

Added the ability to click and drag to copy work priorities, restrict zones, item filters and more.

Added more feelings/thoughts for settlers, both negative and positive.

Added settler diet variety happiness.

Added "Often" raid frequency world setting.

Added the ability for settlers to keep campfires running.

Added Pig husbandry mob, bought from Animal Keeper after defeating the Pirate Captain.

Added 3 new dishes and tweaked other recipes with pork as ingredient.

Added the ability to ignore seasonal content with "-ignoreseasons" launch option.

Added setting to toggle showing of settlers head armor in general settings or new settler equipment menu.

Added Christmas tree, sold by the Traveling Merchant during the holidays.

Added Wrapping Paper and Presents, sold by the Traveling Merchant during the holidays.

Added Party Hat, similar to Christmas Hat and Pumpkin Mask but active around New Year.

Changes/misc:

Settlers now have a chance to go on strike if unhappy and working too much.

Raiders will now break down walls and other objects if they cannot find a path around.

Reworked husbandry mobs, adding tameness.

Settlers are now assigned to a bed instead of a room.

Reworked forestry zones, allowing automatic planting of saplings.

Optimized settler item finding for jobs and needs.

Adding new settler recipes will now default to do until a full stack.

Dedicated servers will now pause when empty by default.

Armor stands and dressers storage filters now only show items that fits in them.

Increased the frequency of raids. Change your world settings to rarely to make them less frequent.

Gold Crown is now part of a new gold armor set.

Reduced Balanced Foci bonus damage from 20% to 15%.

Reworked settler thoughts and the "How are you feeling?" dialog.

Unhappy settlers now take more and longer breaks from work.

Changed settler mood description thresholds slightly.

Increased the happiness gained from eating fine and gourmet food.

Changed a few recipes to use pork instead of other meat.

Changed raw beef texture slightly.

Using the Aged Champion Shield will now persist through attacks.

Reduced the velocity of Reaper Scythe weapon projectile.

People will now keep visiting your settlement to be recruited if your settlers are happy.

Increased the damage of many bows slightly.

Controller:

Added controller support for interacting with the island map.

Added controller support for scrolling in sub menus with scrollbars.

Fixed not being able to configure settlement recipes using a controller.

Fixed controllers not working when assigning storage and workstations from settlement menu.

Modding:

Changed Java runtime version to Java 17 OpenJDK, still using language level 8. Check out the modding wiki for details.

Fixes:

Fixed possible crash on Mac when handling hold to craft.

Fixed possible crash when another player stopped using Death Ripper or Dragon Lance.

Fixed showing error when successfully quick moving items to settler equipment.

Fixed a bunch of niche inventory quick move issues.

Fixed work priorities paste buttons not being deactivated properly if already have the same copied.

Fixed names sometimes overlapping with buttons in settlement menus.

Fixed server playing settler eating sounds.

Fixed settlers not obeying commands when heading to sleep.

Fixed expeditions sometimes not available when they should be.

And other smaller changes and fixes.