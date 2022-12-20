 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

The siege of Brimir update for 20 December 2022

EA v0.12 Player skills part 2

Share · View all patches · Build 10183218 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Content of the new update:

  • Telekinesis skill: you will be able to control and move the enemies with your mind. Really useful and funny against vehicles that you can throw into the buildings.
  • Improved Helicopter destruction with debris, smoke and fire trails.
  • Added blackhawk helicopter with Gatling minigun.
  • Added trail to bullets.
  • Key bindings for all the skills now available.
  • Added spot light to laser vfx.
  • Fixed Iskander missile target in The Siege game mode.
  • Fixed cost skill calculation when new version of the game is updated. Before it was accumulating the cost and after a while it was being enormous.

I will try to push another update before going on vacation, with a new map (lowlands) where you can choose the enemies and difficulty of the map.

Changed files in this update

Depot 1990981
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link