EA v0.12 Player skills part 2

Content of the new update:
- Telekinesis skill: you will be able to control and move the enemies with your mind. Really useful and funny against vehicles that you can throw into the buildings.
- Improved Helicopter destruction with debris, smoke and fire trails.
- Added blackhawk helicopter with Gatling minigun.
- Added trail to bullets.
- Key bindings for all the skills now available.
- Added spot light to laser vfx.
- Fixed Iskander missile target in The Siege game mode.
- Fixed cost skill calculation when new version of the game is updated. Before it was accumulating the cost and after a while it was being enormous.
I will try to push another update before going on vacation, with a new map (lowlands) where you can choose the enemies and difficulty of the map.
