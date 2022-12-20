EA v0.12 Player skills part 2

Share · View all patches · Build 10183218 · Last edited 20 December 2022 – 10:26:22 UTC by Wendy

Content of the new update:

Telekinesis skill: you will be able to control and move the enemies with your mind. Really useful and funny against vehicles that you can throw into the buildings.

Improved Helicopter destruction with debris, smoke and fire trails.

Added blackhawk helicopter with Gatling minigun.

Added trail to bullets.

Key bindings for all the skills now available.

Added spot light to laser vfx.

Fixed Iskander missile target in The Siege game mode.

Fixed cost skill calculation when new version of the game is updated. Before it was accumulating the cost and after a while it was being enormous.

I will try to push another update before going on vacation, with a new map (lowlands) where you can choose the enemies and difficulty of the map.