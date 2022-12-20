Alpha Hotfix #049

Ver. 2.0.2.5

If you encounter problems such as game crashes upon startup after update, please check our general solutions first.

Please send a crash report with specifics if a crash occurs.

If you have any problems, please send an email with the form below.

[Game Version]

[Bug]

[How to Replicate]

[Single/Multi?]

[Host/Guest?]

[Screenshot/Video if possible]

Email : support@jacktostudios.com

If you send the save file too, it will be very helpful for verification.

The save files are in “C:\Users\USERNAME\AppData\Local\LF\Saved\SaveGames”.

(USERNAME is the same as your Windows name)

[Game Systems]

Added 'Preloading Level' option to the Graphics Settings category.

The option controls the game's pre-loading level and affects the amount of memory used on the computer.

The option controls the game's pre-loading level and affects the amount of memory used on the computer. Removed TAA and added UTAA and UTAA Gen5 to the anti-aliasing technique.

Decreased the speed reduction value when vehicles bumped into objects.

Fixed the environment to be slightly brighter at certain times (sunrise, sunset).

[Bug Fixed]

Fixed that the Timepass and Start Wave buttons did not work properly in the Sandbox console.

Fixed that range-trap could not fire a projectile in the normal direction.

Fixed that the upgraded ballista's head was floating in the air.

Fixed that the wind generator did not work in some areas, including the starting point.

Fixed that the equipment did not drop even when the 'No Equipment Drop Upon Dying' option was disabled.

[Optimization]

The following optimizations have been progressed