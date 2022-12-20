Alpha Hotfix #049

Ver. 2.0.2.5
If you encounter problems such as game crashes upon startup after update, please check our general solutions first.
https://steamcommunity.com/app/1377380/discussions/0/3061869473048903178/
Please send a crash report with specifics if a crash occurs.
If you have any problems, please send an email with the form below.
[Game Version]
[Bug]
[How to Replicate]
[Single/Multi?]
[Host/Guest?]
[Screenshot/Video if possible]
Email : support@jacktostudios.com
If you send the save file too, it will be very helpful for verification.
The save files are in “C:\Users\USERNAME\AppData\Local\LF\Saved\SaveGames”.
(USERNAME is the same as your Windows name)
[Game Systems]
- Added 'Preloading Level' option to the Graphics Settings category.
The option controls the game's pre-loading level and affects the amount of memory used on the computer.
- Removed TAA and added UTAA and UTAA Gen5 to the anti-aliasing technique.
- Decreased the speed reduction value when vehicles bumped into objects.
- Fixed the environment to be slightly brighter at certain times (sunrise, sunset).
[Bug Fixed]
- Fixed that the Timepass and Start Wave buttons did not work properly in the Sandbox console.
- Fixed that range-trap could not fire a projectile in the normal direction.
- Fixed that the upgraded ballista's head was floating in the air.
- Fixed that the wind generator did not work in some areas, including the starting point.
- Fixed that the equipment did not drop even when the 'No Equipment Drop Upon Dying' option was disabled.
[Optimization]
The following optimizations have been progressed
- VRAM optimization
Changed files in this update