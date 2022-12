Share · View all patches · Build 10183022 · Last edited 20 December 2022 – 09:13:14 UTC by Wendy

Food can now be placed on rocks.

Nests can now be placed on rocks.

Changed the rocks in the Great Sands map to different rocks.

There is now a sound effect that plays when you complete a task.

There is now a sound effect that plays when you level up.