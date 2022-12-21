 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Creature Creator update for 21 December 2022

v1.0.32-rc.2 - UI redesign & source code

Share · View all patches · Build 10182940 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Please Note: This game is in Early Access! If you encounter a bug, please consider reporting it in the community Discord server. Thank you!

Added:

  • Redesign the user interface.
  • Add unlimited cash/complexity option to singleplayer creative mode.
  • Release source code on GitHub.

Fixed:

  • Fix creature unnamed issue when exporting.
  • Fix held part hidden below other parts in editor.
  • Re-add "tri-cuboid" part.

Changed:

  • Only allow quests and certain achievements to be completed in adventure mode.
  • Only deplete hunger in adventure mode
  • Only show lobbies with the same version and relay server.

Changed files in this update

Depot 1990051
  • Loading history…
Depot 1990052
  • Loading history…
Depot 1990053
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link