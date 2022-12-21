v1.0.32-rc.2 - UI redesign & source code

Please Note: This game is in Early Access! If you encounter a bug, please consider reporting it in the community Discord server. Thank you!

Added:

Redesign the user interface.

Add unlimited cash/complexity option to singleplayer creative mode.

Release source code on GitHub.

Fixed:

Fix creature unnamed issue when exporting.

Fix held part hidden below other parts in editor.

Re-add "tri-cuboid" part.

Changed: