Dawn of Corruption [0.7.3] Release Notes!

Hello everyone!

I've been pretty inspired to work on some game design aspects of the game this month.

As we make more content, it's important to make the game deliver it all in the best way possible, and I feel like combat is an area that deserved some love.

It's been really fun and rewarding to go deep into game design again, I hope you enjoy the new additions!

Thanks again for the support. Stay tuned for more cool stuff coming next month <3

Release Notes 0.7.3:

Features:

The Stamina stat and its uses have been completely reworked.

-You have full stamina at the start of every turn.

-You can spend stamina to draw additional attack cards for the turn, this replaces the redraw action. The cost increases the more you do it.

-You can spend stamina to add additional action slots to your combo. The cost increases the more you do it.

-Offensive moves have been balanced to cost more action slots, while passive moves cost less.

-The "Stamina Recovery" stat has been removed.

-All abilities giving "Stamina Recovery" have been reworked.

"Unique Attacks" (Stomp, Ensnaring Goo, etc) have been reworked to be usable once per turn in any part of your combo (with the * combo value).

-Their cost have been increased to compensate.

-They are still affected by cooldowns.

Attacks now have a damage multiplier on top of their base damage.

-This makes expensive attacks scale better in the mid-late game.

Added "First Strike" attack that's unlocked upon reaching level 4 (Must be used as the first move of a combo.)

Added "Enraged Pummel" attack that's unlocked upon reaching level 7 (Can only be comboed after 2 or more moves.)

"Summon Parasite" is now a comboable move instead of a unique one.

All four size stats (Height, Muscles, Cock, Balls) are now capped.

-These caps can be increased in the "Modify Metabolism" menu that's unlocked upon acquiring Echo.

-Spending a Limit Break on a size stat increases its limit.

-Limit Breaks are acquired every other level.

-Limit Breaks can be redistributed at any point.

-Up to 50 limit breaks can be applied to each stat.

Added six global size tier abilities for muscles, cock and balls size.

-Any character can acquire them once reaching a certain threshold for those stats.

-Height and muscle tiers grant strength.

-Cock and balls tiers grant stamina.

Passage links are now set under the main window.

-Passage links can now be activated using number hotkeys.

UI has be reworked to handle different resolutions better.

The ability window has been reworked. (Huge thanks to https://twitter.com/the_musclemage for this!)

Balance:

Tweaked values for muscle descriptors

Bugfixes:

Fixed an issue where telling the right name to the minotaur guard wouldn't work in NewGame+.

Fixed a passage where The Bind wouldn't apply growth that was mentioned in the writing.

Fixed stat window taking the whole screen on some mobile browsers.

Fixed bottom of UI being hidden on some mobile browsers.

This version is NOT compatible with saves from 0.7.2 but you can now restart the game with your Essence, Achievements and Exp from older saves!

https://www.patreon.com/sombreve

https://gumroad.com/sombreve

https://dawnofcorruption.net/