Bug Fixing Patch 0.5.03

Hey everyone,

We have pushed out another small patch to quickly fix some significant issues people are experiencing.

In short, the bad stutters/lag until you hit escape or load levels is now gone and the issues with workbench and utility box are fixed. We have been working overtime to squash any bugs as soon as possible, we will continue to make daily patches up until Christmas for you all.

This update was a gigantic overhaul from the previous game, so some teething issues are bound to happen. Although you can trust us to strike them down quickly thanks to all your useful bug reports.

Thanks for the patience and support everyone!

Julian

~ Small changes this patch:

Reduced move out cost for NPCs

! Bugs and issues resolved in this patch:

Fixed workbench and utility box sometimes not being selectable

Fixed memory issue causing massive lag when exiting caves and walking around certain areas around spawn island

Fixed scythe not displaying on tool chest

Fixed footstep particles and sounds not working properly

! Known Issues: