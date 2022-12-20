ver. 1.3.10 updates and Bug fixes

Hello everyone! We've saw all your suggestions and feedbacks, we are very appreciate! We're trying our best to fix it, so please give us a little more patience.

BUG FIX

After entering the module for the first time, the module selection is still exist and character cannot move

A bug about Nora storyline in Lies and Frauds

Unable to switch scenes between the hallway and the study after 10 years' time

Empty achievement description does not show the details box now

Mouse click unresponsive at story CG interface

OPTIMIZATION

Add function with screen dragging and dropping under windows mode

We have already invited some professional translators for this game

PS: When the computer resolution cannot be adapted to 16:9, it will not be able to play full screen ......