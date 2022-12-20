ver. 1.3.10 updates and Bug fixes

Hello everyone! We've saw all your suggestions and feedbacks, we are very appreciate! We're trying our best to fix it, so please give us a little more patience.
BUG FIX
- After entering the module for the first time, the module selection is still exist and character cannot move
- A bug about Nora storyline in Lies and Frauds
- Unable to switch scenes between the hallway and the study after 10 years' time
- Empty achievement description does not show the details box now
- Mouse click unresponsive at story CG interface
OPTIMIZATION
- Add function with screen dragging and dropping under windows mode
- We have already invited some professional translators for this game
PS: When the computer resolution cannot be adapted to 16:9, it will not be able to play full screen ......
