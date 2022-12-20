 Skip to content

Depersonalization update for 20 December 2022

ver. 1.3.10 updates and Bug fixes

Build 10182806 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello everyone! We've saw all your suggestions and feedbacks, we are very appreciate! We're trying our best to fix it, so please give us a little more patience.

BUG FIX
  • After entering the module for the first time, the module selection is still exist and character cannot move
  • A bug about Nora storyline in Lies and Frauds
  • Unable to switch scenes between the hallway and the study after 10 years' time
  • Empty achievement description does not show the details box now
  • Mouse click unresponsive at story CG interface
OPTIMIZATION
  • Add function with screen dragging and dropping under windows mode
  • We have already invited some professional translators for this game

PS: When the computer resolution cannot be adapted to 16:9, it will not be able to play full screen ......

