Blender 2.93.12 LTS Maintenance Release !

Blender 2.93.12 LTS features many bug fixes. It is released on the 2.93 - Stable - LTS branch.
You can switch to this by right-clicking on the Blender entry in your library, select Properties.... Open the Betas tab and select 2.93 - Stable - LTS.
Patch Notes
- Pose bone ID property driver causes dependency cycle. (T87039)
- Cycles Render Light Paths. (T89199)
- Color indicating animation status missing from many icon buttons (all defined with emboss=False). (T89350)
- mathutils.geometry.intersect_line_line does not behave consistently for 2D vectors on Linux. (T101591)
- Walk mode: when you press space button too fast, gravity disables. (T99997)
- Node color is different from color panel. (T99603)
- File Browser: Move Bookmark buttons malfunction if no item is selected. (T102014)
- ColorRamp Keyframes crash Blender. (T85870)
- Properties Editor Attribute panels errors when pinning mesh. (T102045)
- audaspace: Fix build error with MSVC 17.4+. (rBac7b4855bd9)
- There is no "Knife" tool in the menu. (T102187)
- UV editor: missing UV outlines in texture paint mode. (T100926)
- No Camera Found in Scene - Not True. (T102514)
- Fix: greasepencil selection of entire_strokes not working. (rB9a537b63a5a)
- Grease Pencil: Brush cursors not shown if the file is opened with sculpt/vertex-/weightpaint mode. (T102685)
- Fix: missing greasepencil hook modifier relationship lines. (rB1f30e7c183c)
