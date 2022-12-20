 Skip to content

Blender update for 20 December 2022

Blender 2.93.12 LTS Maintenance Release !

Share · View all patches · Build 10182737 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Blender 2.93.12 LTS features many bug fixes. It is released on the 2.93 - Stable - LTS branch.

You can switch to this by right-clicking on the Blender entry in your library, select Properties.... Open the Betas tab and select 2.93 - Stable - LTS.

Patch Notes
  • Pose bone ID property driver causes dependency cycle. (T87039)
  • Cycles Render Light Paths. (T89199)
  • Color indicating animation status missing from many icon buttons (all defined with emboss=False). (T89350)
  • mathutils.geometry.intersect_line_line does not behave consistently for 2D vectors on Linux. (T101591)
  • Walk mode: when you press space button too fast, gravity disables. (T99997)
  • Node color is different from color panel. (T99603)
  • File Browser: Move Bookmark buttons malfunction if no item is selected. (T102014)
  • ColorRamp Keyframes crash Blender. (T85870)
  • Properties Editor Attribute panels errors when pinning mesh. (T102045)
  • audaspace: Fix build error with MSVC 17.4+. (rBac7b4855bd9)
  • There is no "Knife" tool in the menu. (T102187)
  • UV editor: missing UV outlines in texture paint mode. (T100926)
  • No Camera Found in Scene - Not True. (T102514)
  • Fix: greasepencil selection of entire_strokes not working. (rB9a537b63a5a)
  • Grease Pencil: Brush cursors not shown if the file is opened with sculpt/vertex-/weightpaint mode. (T102685)
  • Fix: missing greasepencil hook modifier relationship lines. (rB1f30e7c183c)
LTS Program

Learn more about the LTS program on blender.org

Stay up-to-date

You can follow Blender on social media:

Keep reporting any issues you find to make this LTS the most stable release ever !

Happy blending,
The Blender team

