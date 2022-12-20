Blender 2.93.12 LTS Maintenance Release !

Share · View all patches · Build 10182737 · Last edited 20 December 2022 – 11:26:02 UTC by Wendy

Blender 2.93.12 LTS features many bug fixes. It is released on the 2.93 - Stable - LTS branch.

You can switch to this by right-clicking on the Blender entry in your library, select Properties.... Open the Betas tab and select 2.93 - Stable - LTS.

Patch Notes

Pose bone ID property driver causes dependency cycle. (T87039)

Cycles Render Light Paths. (T89199)

Color indicating animation status missing from many icon buttons (all defined with emboss=False). (T89350)

mathutils.geometry.intersect_line_line does not behave consistently for 2D vectors on Linux. (T101591)

Walk mode: when you press space button too fast, gravity disables. (T99997)

Node color is different from color panel. (T99603)

File Browser: Move Bookmark buttons malfunction if no item is selected. (T102014)

ColorRamp Keyframes crash Blender. (T85870)

Properties Editor Attribute panels errors when pinning mesh. (T102045)

audaspace: Fix build error with MSVC 17.4+. (rBac7b4855bd9)

There is no "Knife" tool in the menu. (T102187)

UV editor: missing UV outlines in texture paint mode. (T100926)

No Camera Found in Scene - Not True. (T102514)

Fix: greasepencil selection of entire_strokes not working. (rB9a537b63a5a)

Grease Pencil: Brush cursors not shown if the file is opened with sculpt/vertex-/weightpaint mode. (T102685)

Fix: missing greasepencil hook modifier relationship lines. (rB1f30e7c183c)

LTS Program

