Version 2.4.0: Crit Attacks and Arena Variation (Starting with Ether Pillar)

All weapons except beam weapons and amulet effects now have a chance to proc a crit every time they damage an enemy.
Arenas now have variations. Ether is the first arena to get a variation with "Pillar". The arena is reshaped into a long, vertical column! When you pick ether, you will randomly get put into either normal or pillar.
The "More crit" upgrade now affects all weapons
Added "more crit 2" and "more crit 3"
Increased driller alert line length
Changed double whammy sfx
Fixed a bug where double slash would show up in the upgrade pool even after already acquired
Fixed mini bosses potentially spawning too soon
Fixed a bug where more crit wouldn't apply until after beating Osiris
Buffed "special frenzy" cycle amount from 2 to 5
"Defensive position" predelay from 5 to 1
Fixed a bug where the primary pierce upgrade would appear for weapons where it had no effect
All primaries can now access crit upgrades and debuffs
Zap can now retarget enemies as long as it's not the last enemy damaged
With the new crit system, buffed Osiris' starting health by roughly 50
You can no longer discard an amulet of a higher rarity than your current one
Fixed an issue where freeze visuals wouldn't line up properly with freeze duration
Fixed amulet chest description visuals
Particle performance improvements
Added new visual effect when on low hp
Add amulet descriptions on the amulet chest screen
Knockback has been removed from the upgrade reward pool
Survival shop knockback bonus from 10% to 5%
Fixed driller freeze sprite
Fixed penta freeze sprite
