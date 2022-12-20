Version 2.4.0: Crit Attacks and Arena Variation (Starting with Ether Pillar)

Share · View all patches · Build 10182467 · Last edited 20 December 2022 – 08:09:22 UTC by Wendy

All weapons except beam weapons and amulet effects now have a chance to proc a crit every time they damage an enemy.

Arenas now have variations. Ether is the first arena to get a variation with "Pillar". The arena is reshaped into a long, vertical column! When you pick ether, you will randomly get put into either normal or pillar.

The "More crit" upgrade now affects all weapons

Added "more crit 2" and "more crit 3"

Increased driller alert line length

Changed double whammy sfx

Fixed a bug where double slash would show up in the upgrade pool even after already acquired

Fixed mini bosses potentially spawning too soon

Fixed a bug where more crit wouldn't apply until after beating Osiris

Buffed "special frenzy" cycle amount from 2 to 5

"Defensive position" predelay from 5 to 1

Fixed a bug where the primary pierce upgrade would appear for weapons where it had no effect

All primaries can now access crit upgrades and debuffs

Zap can now retarget enemies as long as it's not the last enemy damaged

With the new crit system, buffed Osiris' starting health by roughly 50

You can no longer discard an amulet of a higher rarity than your current one

Fixed an issue where freeze visuals wouldn't line up properly with freeze duration

Fixed amulet chest description visuals

Particle performance improvements

Added new visual effect when on low hp

Add amulet descriptions on the amulet chest screen

Knockback has been removed from the upgrade reward pool

Survival shop knockback bonus from 10% to 5%

Fixed driller freeze sprite

Fixed penta freeze sprite