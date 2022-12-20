 Skip to content

Darkion Playtest update for 20 December 2022

UE5.1

Build 10182380

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Darkion is now using Unreal Engine version 5.1 which introduces many improvements in multiple aspects like performance, visual fidelity and more! however new bugs are expected to appear since engine updates introduce a lot of changes. Happy Testing!

