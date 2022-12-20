 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Territory update for 20 December 2022

Territory – Alpha 5.25 – Farming Fixes

Share · View all patches · Build 10182330 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fixed

  • Issues with watering plants using multiple different water containers
  • Issues with harvesting plants in multiplayer
  • Issues with planter HUD not closing correctly when player moves away

Note:

Due to changes to water containers and planter watering, some of the water containers will now not work to water plants. Most of these will be removed automatically but if you still have any of these broken items, put them in the primitive recycler and it will return a working container to you. (Metal water bottle and watering can only, plastic containers will just be destroyed)

Changed files in this update

Depot 2062941
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link