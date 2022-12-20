Territory – Alpha 5.25 – Farming Fixes

Fixed

Issues with watering plants using multiple different water containers

Issues with harvesting plants in multiplayer

Issues with planter HUD not closing correctly when player moves away

Note:

Due to changes to water containers and planter watering, some of the water containers will now not work to water plants. Most of these will be removed automatically but if you still have any of these broken items, put them in the primitive recycler and it will return a working container to you. (Metal water bottle and watering can only, plastic containers will just be destroyed)