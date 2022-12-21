Patch notes for version 1.0.5 “Multiplayer Update” - December 21th, 2022

Hello folks!

Patch 1.0.5 solves a number of network issues, the loading times are improved and it fixes a number of graphical glitches.

We would like to give a special thanks to NeoX, Tobsga, Wormic, Kate'sJoy, Ishtano, Neopolis and Kruemel for helping us test the network bug fixes for this patch!

Your saved games with the versions 1.0.1 to 1.0.4 are still working!

Build number: 681635

we fixed a number of network issues, especially those that prevent you from joining a game

the loading times for the maps are a lot faster now

we fixed a number of bugs with the inventory of characters and buildings - before that it was possible that one looses or duplicated an item when transferring it from one inventory to another inventory

we fixed a number of script errors

we solved a number of graphical glitches

we implemented new ground textures (e.g. puddles :-) )

every map has been repainted with the new textures

Please let us know if you still have issues with mixed ipv4 / ipv6 games and we will look into that as soon as possible!

Thank you for your patience so far! You will hear from us again in the next patch notes ;-)

We wish you all a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year!

Your The Guild 3 team

