English
############Content#################
[The Grand Library]Added an optional mini-boss on the Floor of Religion: Killer Monk. (Can respawn. Wicked Human.)
[Enemy]Added 2 unique boss skills for the Killer Monk: "My heart is clear as mirror." and "Life is painful. Death is your way out."
[Enemy]Added a unique combat AI for the Killer Monk
[Faith]New Religious Book: Sutra of Manslaughter (It unlocks the tenet "Killer Monk." It's dropped by the Killer Monk.)
##############WIKI##################
Added an entire wiki page for the Killer Monk: https://neolithia.fandom.com/wiki/Killer_Monk(Enemy)
简体中文
############Content#################
【大图书馆】在宗教层加入了一个非必要的Boss：殺人僧 （会在击杀后下次进入该区域时刷新。人类恶人。）
【敌人】为殺人僧加入了两个特有技能【心如明镜】、【生又何哀，死又何苦？】
【敌人】为殺人僧加入了一个专属的战斗AI状态机。
【信仰】新宗教书籍：杀人佛经 （由殺人僧掉落，解锁信条【杀生成佛】）
##############WIKI##################
为殺人僧加入了一整张维基页面：https://neolithia.fandom.com/wiki/Killer_Monk(Enemy)
[Neolithic]To the End update for 20 December 2022
Update, Version 20221220
English
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update