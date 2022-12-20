 Skip to content

[Neolithic]To the End update for 20 December 2022

Update, Version 20221220

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

English
############Content#################
[The Grand Library]Added an optional mini-boss on the Floor of Religion: Killer Monk. (Can respawn. Wicked Human.)
[Enemy]Added 2 unique boss skills for the Killer Monk: "My heart is clear as mirror." and "Life is painful. Death is your way out."
[Enemy]Added a unique combat AI for the Killer Monk
[Faith]New Religious Book: Sutra of Manslaughter (It unlocks the tenet "Killer Monk." It's dropped by the Killer Monk.)
##############WIKI##################
Added an entire wiki page for the Killer Monk: https://neolithia.fandom.com/wiki/Killer_Monk(Enemy)
简体中文
############Content#################
【大图书馆】在宗教层加入了一个非必要的Boss：殺人僧 （会在击杀后下次进入该区域时刷新。人类恶人。）
【敌人】为殺人僧加入了两个特有技能【心如明镜】、【生又何哀，死又何苦？】
【敌人】为殺人僧加入了一个专属的战斗AI状态机。
【信仰】新宗教书籍：杀人佛经 （由殺人僧掉落，解锁信条【杀生成佛】）
##############WIKI##################
为殺人僧加入了一整张维基页面：https://neolithia.fandom.com/wiki/Killer_Monk(Enemy)

