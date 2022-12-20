Patch 1.2.3

Balance Hotfix (please note that these are to address the most egregious imbalance issues we see in the dataset and community. the broader and more comprehensive balance pass comes in our regular 2 week cycle)

WYLDE

Wylde's landed pretty hot, this is one last nerf to one of his most effective Augments (before we take another swing at him in the upcoming patch next week). Also, reducing effective HP to make him have to play riskier and open room for more damage oriented builds + playstyles.

Max HP: 700 -> 625 Max HP

Outland Bandolier (ULT): 100 -> 50 Heal

Guard Grease (RMB): 75% -> 55% RMB and RMB proc as shield

BELROTH

Belroth has been terrifying enemies with an aggressive Augment loadout while still accumulating large Max HP totals. These nerfs are targeted at reducing the effectiveness of this specific playstyle.

Sageborn Claws (LMB): 4 -> 3 Max HP per enemy hit

Poison Spores (SHIFT): 25 -> 18 Damage over 3 seconds

Omen of the Emperor (ULT): 25 -> 20 Max HP per enemy hit

Craterthorns (E): 100 -> 75 Damage on Boulder pickup

ETHRYN

Ethryn was given a big boost of survivability that we need to dial back a little bit. Overall we like the direction she changed as we've been seeing a big uptick in pick rate, but we need to dial back some of her stats.

Max HP: 1200 -> 1000 Max HP

Squire (LMB): 60 -> 50 Heal per 3rd LMB

Holy Brazier: 0.9 -> 0.75s Shield Uptime