12.20.2022 Patch Notes!! (Santa bubba's)

Patch Notes Event Content Updates

Updated Bubba’s Secret Shop (Limited Christmas Event)

-Santa Bubba is HERE to make your Christmas merrier!! Get yourself with tons of PERMANENT Item in updated Bubba’s Secret Shop

-Double the rate to get more PERMANENT Item

-Chance to get the NEW SNOW GEAR set!!

-Chance to get the MYTHIC EGYPTIAN GEAR (Horus, Anubis & Bastet) set!!

5 Shot event

-5 Shot Case can now be bought by GP

Christmas Sale up to 50% off on selected Item

Cash Shop Update

Item store resale (Christmas Sale Up to 50%off on selected Item)

List of Item up for Christmas Sale:

