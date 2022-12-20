 Skip to content

COMBAT ARMS: THE CLASSIC update for 20 December 2022

12.20.2022 Patch Notes!! (Santa bubba's)

Patchnotes via Steam Community


Patch Notes Event Content Updates

Updated Bubba’s Secret Shop (Limited Christmas Event)
-Santa Bubba is HERE to make your Christmas merrier!! Get yourself with tons of PERMANENT Item in updated Bubba’s Secret Shop
-Double the rate to get more PERMANENT Item
-Chance to get the NEW SNOW GEAR set!!
-Chance to get the MYTHIC EGYPTIAN GEAR (Horus, Anubis & Bastet) set!!

5 Shot event
-5 Shot Case can now be bought by GP

Christmas Sale up to 50% off on selected Item

Cash Shop Update

Item store resale (Christmas Sale Up to 50%off on selected Item)

Ho ~ Ho ~ HO
Santa is on the way to bring all the goods this coming Christmas!!!

Enjoy our Christmas Sale that offer UP TO 50% off (selected Item)

Ho ~ Ho ~ HO
Merry Christmas to you all rangers!

List of Item up for Christmas Sale:

