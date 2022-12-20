12.20.2022 Patch Notes!! (Santa bubba's)

Patch Notes Event Content Updates
Updated Bubba’s Secret Shop (Limited Christmas Event)
-Santa Bubba is HERE to make your Christmas merrier!! Get yourself with tons of PERMANENT Item in updated Bubba’s Secret Shop
-Double the rate to get more PERMANENT Item
-Chance to get the NEW SNOW GEAR set!!
-Chance to get the MYTHIC EGYPTIAN GEAR (Horus, Anubis & Bastet) set!!
5 Shot event
-5 Shot Case can now be bought by GP
Christmas Sale up to 50% off on selected Item
Cash Shop Update
List of Item up for Christmas Sale:
