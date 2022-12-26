Patch Note - December 27th

Share · View all patches · Build 10182036 · Last edited 26 December 2022 – 19:09:09 UTC by Wendy

From my battle to our war, MMORPG MIR4

Greetings, This is MIR4.

These are the details of the update scheduled for Tuesday, December 27th, 2022.

◈In-Game Updates◈

New Event: 14-Day Check-in

<Filled with Hopes 14-Day Check-in> will be added.

New Event: Yiun’s Letter of Hopes

Collect Letter of Hopes and exchange them with special items.

Divine Dragon’s Blessing

Get precious items with Divine Dragon’s Blessing.

New Mystery: Reckless Courage

New codices will be added with the addition of the new Mystery.

New crafting manuals will be added with the addition of the new Mystery.

[December 27th Patch Note Details]

◈In-Game Updates◈

■ In celebration of the New Year Event - 14-Days Check-in

● Filled with Hopes 14-Day Check-in will be added.

Period: After Update on December 27th–January 23rd, 2023, 23:59 (UTC+8)

[table]

[tr]

[th]Day 1[/th]

[th]Divine Dragon’s Blessing Ticket x1[/th]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]Day 2[/td]

[td]Rare Noirsoul Herb x20[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]Day 3[/td]

[td]Epic Blue Dragon Statue x10[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]Day 4[/td]

[td]Coffer of Hopes x1[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]Day 5[/td]

[td]Epic Noirsoul Herb x1[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]Day 6[/td]

[td]Rare Dragon Sphere x1[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]Day 7[/td]

[td]Coffer of Hopes x1[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]Day 8[/td]

[td]Coffer of Hopes x1[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]Day 9[/td]

[td]are Mystical Piece Box x1[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]Day 10[/td]

[td]Legendary Blue Dragon Statue x1[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]Day 11[/td]

[td]Coffer of Hopes x1[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]Day 12[/td]

[td]Epic Noirsoul Herb x1[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]Day 13[/td]

[td]Epic Dragon Sphere x1[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]Day 14[/td]

[td]Divine Dragon’s Blessing Ticket x1[/td]

[/tr]

[/table]

※ Please refer to [Notice - Filled with Hopes 14-Day Check-in] for further details.

■ In celebration of the New Year Event - Yiun’s Letter of Hopes

● Yiun’s Letter of Hopes Event will be added.

Item Drop Period: After Update on December 27th–January 9th, 2023, 23:59 (UTC+8)

Up to 1,000 items can be obtained per day, and this item will not drop from monsters 20 levels below or 20 levels above your character's level.

Visit NPC <Earnest Hopes> Yiun located in each village (Bicheon Castle, Snake Pit, Spiritual Center, Phantasia Desert, Sabuk Castle) to exchange ‘Letter of Hopes’ with certain items.

※ Please refer to [Notice - Yiun’s Letter of Hopes] for further details.



■ In celebration of the New Year Event - Divine Dragon’s Blessing

● Divine Dragon’s Blessing will be added.

Period: After Update on December 27th–January 23rd, 2023, 23:59 (UTC+8)

Any character that has failed to combine any of the following will be given one chance to obtain one of the same type of item of a grade that is the same or higher than the grade of the failed combine attempt: Dragon Scale, Dragon Leather, Dragon Horn, Skill Tome, Spirit Stone, Dragon Claw, Dragon Eye

Event rewards can be claimed from the event tab (the firecracker-shaped icon on the top left corner).

※ ‘Divine Dragon's Blessing’ Ticket can be used until January 23rd, 23:59 (UTC+8), and will be deleted after the scheduled period.

※ Please refer to [Notice - Divine Dragon’s Blessing] for further details.

■ Mystery

● New 8 codices will be added with the addition of the new Mystery ‘Reckless Courage’.

[table]

[tr]

[th]Codices[/th]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]Outerworld Fissure 1[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]Outerworld Fissure 2[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]Spirit’s Feeling 1[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]Disappointment and Fury[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]Spirit Realm Incident 1[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]Spirit Realm Incident 2[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]Finding the Traitor[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]Evil Transcendence[/td]

[/tr]

[/table]

● Parchment Reward

[table]

[tr]

[th]Mystery Name[/th]

[th]Reward[/th]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]Outerworld Fissure[/td]

[td]1,000,000 Copper

500,000 Energy

Hammer Pig’s Lucky Bag x2[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]Spirit’s Feeling[/td]

[td]1,000,000 Copper

500,000 Darksteel

Seed of Recovery x1[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]Disappointment and Fury[/td]

[td]2,000,000 Copper

500,000 Energy

Purifying Spirit Orb x1[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]Spirit Realm Incident[/td]

[td]1,500,000 Copper

500,000 Darksteel

Purifying Gem x2[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]Finding the Traitor[/td]

[td]1,500,000 Copper

800,000 Energy

Green Shoot x1[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]Evil Transcendence[/td]

[td]2,000,000 Copper

800,000 Darksteel

Nerr’s Chains x1[/td]

[/tr]

[/table]

● Mystery Completion Reward

[table]

[tr]

[th]Reward[/th]

[th]Quantity [/th]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]Epic Blue Dragon Statue[/td]

[td]20[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]Legendary Mystic Enhancement Stone[/td]

[td]3[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]Legendary Darkened Enhancement Stone[/td]

[td]2[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]Rare Mystical Piece Box[/td]

[td]1[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]24-Hour Speed-up Ticket[/td]

[td]5[/td]

[/tr]

[/table]

● Event Completion Reward

[table]

[tr]

[th]Mystery Name[/th]

[th]Reward[/th]

[th]Quantity[/th]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]Outerworld Fissure[/td]

[td]Epic Eternal Snow Panax

Rare Dragonsteel Box[/td]

[td]5

1[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]Spirit’s Feeling[/td]

[td]Epic Azureum Mineral Fluid

Rare Dragonsteel Box[/td]

[td]5

1[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]Disappointment and Fury[/td]

[td]Combat Buff Coffer

Rare Dragonsteel Box[/td]

[td]10

1[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]Spirit Realm Incident[/td]

[td]Epic Eternal Snow Panax

Rare Dragonsteel Box[/td]

[td]5

1[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]Finding the Traitor[/td]

[td]Epic Azureum Mineral Fluid

Rare Dragonsteel Box[/td]

[td]10

1[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]Evil Transcendence[/td]

[td]Epic Divine Dragon’s Enhancement Stone

Epic Dragonsteel Box[/td]

[td]1

1[/td]

[/tr]

[/table]

※ You can check the Event Completion Reward on the Event tab (the fire-cracker shaped icon).

■ Crafting Manual

● New 2 crafting manuals will be added with the addition of the new Mystery.

Craft NPC: <Craftsman> Haksu

[table]

[tr]

[th]Item Name[/th]

[th]Required Materials [/th]

[th]Quantity[/th]

[th]Required Resources[/th]

[th]Success Chance[/th]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]Fatal Fire Purger Summon Badge[/td]

[td]Epic Ethereal Shard

Epic Lunar Shard[/td]

[td]10

10[/td]

[td]120,000 Copper[/td]

[td]100%[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]Apostle Wooska Summon Badge[/td]

[td]Demonsoul Herb

Demon Summoning Scroll

Purified Soul Stone[/td]

[td]3

20

50[/td]

[td]100,000 Copper

500,000 Darksteel[/td]

[td]100%[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]Tharma Summon Badge[/td]

[td]Epic Soaring Soul Crystal

Epic Quintessence Crystal[/td]

[td]20

20[/td]

[td]120,000 Copper[/td]

[td]100%[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]Iron Shackle Ice Demon Summon Badge (1)[/td]

[td]Brilliant Spirit Gem

Purified Soul Stone

Luminous Spirit Gem

Luminous Spirit Crystal[/td]

[td]2

50

1

1[/td]

[td]300,000 Copper

500,000 Darksteel[/td]

[td]100%[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]Iron Shackle Ice Demon Summon Badge (2)[/td]

[td]Brilliant Spirit Gem

Purified Soul Stone

Brilliant Spirit Crystal

Luminous Spirit Crystal[/td]

[td]2

50

1

1[/td]

[td]300,000 Copper

500,000 Darksteel[/td]

[td]100%[/td]

[/tr]

[/table]

■ Spirit

● Special Spirit Summon Event will end.

[table] [tr] [th]Item Name[/th] [th]Required Materials [/th] [th]Quantity[/th] [th]Required Resources[/th] [th]Success Chance[/th] [/tr] [tr] [td]Fatal Fire Purger Summon Badge[/td] [td]Epic Ethereal Shard Epic Lunar Shard[/td] [td]10 10[/td] [td]120,000 Copper[/td] [td]100%[/td] [/tr] [tr] [td]Apostle Wooska Summon Badge[/td] [td]Demonsoul Herb Demon Summoning Scroll Purified Soul Stone[/td] [td]3 20 50[/td] [td]100,000 Copper 500,000 Darksteel[/td] [td]100%[/td] [/tr] [tr] [td]Tharma Summon Badge[/td] [td]Epic Soaring Soul Crystal Epic Quintessence Crystal[/td] [td]20 20[/td] [td]120,000 Copper[/td] [td]100%[/td] [/tr] [tr] [td]Iron Shackle Ice Demon Summon Badge (1)[/td] [td]Brilliant Spirit Gem Purified Soul Stone Luminous Spirit Gem Luminous Spirit Crystal[/td] [td]2 50 1 1[/td] [td]300,000 Copper 500,000 Darksteel[/td] [td]100%[/td] [/tr] [tr] [td]Iron Shackle Ice Demon Summon Badge (2)[/td] [td]Brilliant Spirit Gem Purified Soul Stone Brilliant Spirit Crystal Luminous Spirit Crystal[/td] [td]2 50 1 1[/td] [td]300,000 Copper 500,000 Darksteel[/td] [td]100%[/td] [/tr] [/table] Special Summon for Epic Spirit ‘Spring Messenger Yobi’ will end.

● Legendary Spirit Summon

Summon event for ‘North Sea Demon King Sumacheon’ will end.

-Spirit stone for Legendary Spirit ‘Dark Crown Prince Wooska’ can be obtained through Legendary Spirit Summon.

-Spirit stone for Legendary Spirit ‘Dark Crown Prince Wooska’ can be obtained through Legendary Spirit Summon. Period: December 27th, 2022-January 24th, 2023

■ Mount

● 2 New mounts will be added.

The new mounts will be exchangeable with Mount Exchange Ticket: Season III.

● Great Tiger



● Grand GEN Armored Fish



■ In-game bug fixes & gameplay improvements