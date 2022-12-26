Patch Note - December 27th

From my battle to our war, MMORPG MIR4
Greetings, This is MIR4.
These are the details of the update scheduled for Tuesday, December 27th, 2022.
[Main Updates]
◈In-Game Updates◈
- New Event: 14-Day Check-in
- <Filled with Hopes 14-Day Check-in> will be added.
- New Event: Yiun’s Letter of Hopes
- Collect Letter of Hopes and exchange them with special items.
- Divine Dragon’s Blessing
- Get precious items with Divine Dragon’s Blessing.
- New Mystery: Reckless Courage
- New codices will be added with the addition of the new Mystery.
- New crafting manuals will be added with the addition of the new Mystery.
[December 27th Patch Note Details]
◈In-Game Updates◈
■ In celebration of the New Year Event - 14-Days Check-in
● Filled with Hopes 14-Day Check-in will be added.
- Period: After Update on December 27th–January 23rd, 2023, 23:59 (UTC+8)
[table]
[tr]
[th]Day 1[/th]
[th]Divine Dragon’s Blessing Ticket x1[/th]
[/tr]
[tr]
[td]Day 2[/td]
[td]Rare Noirsoul Herb x20[/td]
[/tr]
[tr]
[td]Day 3[/td]
[td]Epic Blue Dragon Statue x10[/td]
[/tr]
[tr]
[td]Day 4[/td]
[td]Coffer of Hopes x1[/td]
[/tr]
[tr]
[td]Day 5[/td]
[td]Epic Noirsoul Herb x1[/td]
[/tr]
[tr]
[td]Day 6[/td]
[td]Rare Dragon Sphere x1[/td]
[/tr]
[tr]
[td]Day 7[/td]
[td]Coffer of Hopes x1[/td]
[/tr]
[tr]
[td]Day 8[/td]
[td]Coffer of Hopes x1[/td]
[/tr]
[tr]
[td]Day 9[/td]
[td]are Mystical Piece Box x1[/td]
[/tr]
[tr]
[td]Day 10[/td]
[td]Legendary Blue Dragon Statue x1[/td]
[/tr]
[tr]
[td]Day 11[/td]
[td]Coffer of Hopes x1[/td]
[/tr]
[tr]
[td]Day 12[/td]
[td]Epic Noirsoul Herb x1[/td]
[/tr]
[tr]
[td]Day 13[/td]
[td]Epic Dragon Sphere x1[/td]
[/tr]
[tr]
[td]Day 14[/td]
[td]Divine Dragon’s Blessing Ticket x1[/td]
[/tr]
[/table]
※ Please refer to [Notice - Filled with Hopes 14-Day Check-in] for further details.
■ In celebration of the New Year Event - Yiun’s Letter of Hopes
● Yiun’s Letter of Hopes Event will be added.
- Item Drop Period: After Update on December 27th–January 9th, 2023, 23:59 (UTC+8)
- Up to 1,000 items can be obtained per day, and this item will not drop from monsters 20 levels below or 20 levels above your character's level.
- Visit NPC <Earnest Hopes> Yiun located in each village (Bicheon Castle, Snake Pit, Spiritual Center, Phantasia Desert, Sabuk Castle) to exchange ‘Letter of Hopes’ with certain items.
※ Please refer to [Notice - Yiun’s Letter of Hopes] for further details.
■ In celebration of the New Year Event - Divine Dragon’s Blessing
● Divine Dragon’s Blessing will be added.
- Period: After Update on December 27th–January 23rd, 2023, 23:59 (UTC+8)
- Any character that has failed to combine any of the following will be given one chance to obtain one of the same type of item of a grade that is the same or higher than the grade of the failed combine attempt: Dragon Scale, Dragon Leather, Dragon Horn, Skill Tome, Spirit Stone, Dragon Claw, Dragon Eye
- Event rewards can be claimed from the event tab (the firecracker-shaped icon on the top left corner).
※ ‘Divine Dragon's Blessing’ Ticket can be used until January 23rd, 23:59 (UTC+8), and will be deleted after the scheduled period.
※ Please refer to [Notice - Divine Dragon’s Blessing] for further details.
■ Mystery
● New 8 codices will be added with the addition of the new Mystery ‘Reckless Courage’.
[table]
[tr]
[th]Codices[/th]
[/tr]
[tr]
[td]Outerworld Fissure 1[/td]
[/tr]
[tr]
[td]Outerworld Fissure 2[/td]
[/tr]
[tr]
[td]Spirit’s Feeling 1[/td]
[/tr]
[tr]
[td]Disappointment and Fury[/td]
[/tr]
[tr]
[td]Spirit Realm Incident 1[/td]
[/tr]
[tr]
[td]Spirit Realm Incident 2[/td]
[/tr]
[tr]
[td]Finding the Traitor[/td]
[/tr]
[tr]
[td]Evil Transcendence[/td]
[/tr]
[/table]
● Parchment Reward
[table]
[tr]
[th]Mystery Name[/th]
[th]Reward[/th]
[/tr]
[tr]
[td]Outerworld Fissure[/td]
[td]1,000,000 Copper
500,000 Energy
Hammer Pig’s Lucky Bag x2[/td]
[/tr]
[tr]
[td]Spirit’s Feeling[/td]
[td]1,000,000 Copper
500,000 Darksteel
Seed of Recovery x1[/td]
[/tr]
[tr]
[td]Disappointment and Fury[/td]
[td]2,000,000 Copper
500,000 Energy
Purifying Spirit Orb x1[/td]
[/tr]
[tr]
[td]Spirit Realm Incident[/td]
[td]1,500,000 Copper
500,000 Darksteel
Purifying Gem x2[/td]
[/tr]
[tr]
[td]Finding the Traitor[/td]
[td]1,500,000 Copper
800,000 Energy
Green Shoot x1[/td]
[/tr]
[tr]
[td]Evil Transcendence[/td]
[td]2,000,000 Copper
800,000 Darksteel
Nerr’s Chains x1[/td]
[/tr]
[/table]
● Mystery Completion Reward
[table]
[tr]
[th]Reward[/th]
[th]Quantity [/th]
[/tr]
[tr]
[td]Epic Blue Dragon Statue[/td]
[td]20[/td]
[/tr]
[tr]
[td]Legendary Mystic Enhancement Stone[/td]
[td]3[/td]
[/tr]
[tr]
[td]Legendary Darkened Enhancement Stone[/td]
[td]2[/td]
[/tr]
[tr]
[td]Rare Mystical Piece Box[/td]
[td]1[/td]
[/tr]
[tr]
[td]24-Hour Speed-up Ticket[/td]
[td]5[/td]
[/tr]
[/table]
● Event Completion Reward
[table]
[tr]
[th]Mystery Name[/th]
[th]Reward[/th]
[th]Quantity[/th]
[/tr]
[tr]
[td]Outerworld Fissure[/td]
[td]Epic Eternal Snow Panax
Rare Dragonsteel Box[/td]
[td]5
1[/td]
[/tr]
[tr]
[td]Spirit’s Feeling[/td]
[td]Epic Azureum Mineral Fluid
Rare Dragonsteel Box[/td]
[td]5
1[/td]
[/tr]
[tr]
[td]Disappointment and Fury[/td]
[td]Combat Buff Coffer
Rare Dragonsteel Box[/td]
[td]10
1[/td]
[/tr]
[tr]
[td]Spirit Realm Incident[/td]
[td]Epic Eternal Snow Panax
Rare Dragonsteel Box[/td]
[td]5
1[/td]
[/tr]
[tr]
[td]Finding the Traitor[/td]
[td]Epic Azureum Mineral Fluid
Rare Dragonsteel Box[/td]
[td]10
1[/td]
[/tr]
[tr]
[td]Evil Transcendence[/td]
[td]Epic Divine Dragon’s Enhancement Stone
Epic Dragonsteel Box[/td]
[td]1
1[/td]
[/tr]
[/table]
※ You can check the Event Completion Reward on the Event tab (the fire-cracker shaped icon).
■ Crafting Manual
● New 2 crafting manuals will be added with the addition of the new Mystery.
- Craft NPC: <Craftsman> Haksu
[table]
[tr]
[th]Item Name[/th]
[th]Required Materials [/th]
[th]Quantity[/th]
[th]Required Resources[/th]
[th]Success Chance[/th]
[/tr]
[tr]
[td]Fatal Fire Purger Summon Badge[/td]
[td]Epic Ethereal Shard
Epic Lunar Shard[/td]
[td]10
10[/td]
[td]120,000 Copper[/td]
[td]100%[/td]
[/tr]
[tr]
[td]Apostle Wooska Summon Badge[/td]
[td]Demonsoul Herb
Demon Summoning Scroll
Purified Soul Stone[/td]
[td]3
20
50[/td]
[td]100,000 Copper
500,000 Darksteel[/td]
[td]100%[/td]
[/tr]
[tr]
[td]Tharma Summon Badge[/td]
[td]Epic Soaring Soul Crystal
Epic Quintessence Crystal[/td]
[td]20
20[/td]
[td]120,000 Copper[/td]
[td]100%[/td]
[/tr]
[tr]
[td]Iron Shackle Ice Demon Summon Badge (1)[/td]
[td]Brilliant Spirit Gem
Purified Soul Stone
Luminous Spirit Gem
Luminous Spirit Crystal[/td]
[td]2
50
1
1[/td]
[td]300,000 Copper
500,000 Darksteel[/td]
[td]100%[/td]
[/tr]
[tr]
[td]Iron Shackle Ice Demon Summon Badge (2)[/td]
[td]Brilliant Spirit Gem
Purified Soul Stone
Brilliant Spirit Crystal
Luminous Spirit Crystal[/td]
[td]2
50
1
1[/td]
[td]300,000 Copper
500,000 Darksteel[/td]
[td]100%[/td]
[/tr]
[/table]
■ Spirit
● Special Spirit Summon Event will end.
- Special Summon for Epic Spirit ‘Spring Messenger Yobi’ will end.
● Legendary Spirit Summon
- Summon event for ‘North Sea Demon King Sumacheon’ will end.
-Spirit stone for Legendary Spirit ‘Dark Crown Prince Wooska’ can be obtained through Legendary Spirit Summon.
- Period: December 27th, 2022-January 24th, 2023
■ Mount
● 2 New mounts will be added.
- The new mounts will be exchangeable with Mount Exchange Ticket: Season III.
● Great Tiger
● Grand GEN Armored Fish
■ In-game bug fixes & gameplay improvements
- Fixed the issue of the option of kicking party members being available during an ongoing Raid.
- Interaction Time for summoning any Boss monster changed to 10 seconds.
3.Interaction Time for opening any Rare grade box in any Mystery changed to 10 seconds.
- Adjustment in the difficulty of the Mystery ‘Grieving the Death of a Friend’.
- Fixed issue of Auto-move intermittently not being processed correctly in specific areas.
