MIR4 update for 26 December 2022

Patch Note - December 27th

Patch Note - December 27th · Build 10182036 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Greetings, This is MIR4.
These are the details of the update scheduled for Tuesday, December 27th, 2022.

[Main Updates]

◈In-Game Updates◈

  1. New Event: 14-Day Check-in
  • <Filled with Hopes 14-Day Check-in> will be added.
  1. New Event: Yiun’s Letter of Hopes
  • Collect Letter of Hopes and exchange them with special items.
  1. Divine Dragon’s Blessing
  • Get precious items with Divine Dragon’s Blessing.
  1. New Mystery: Reckless Courage
  • New codices will be added with the addition of the new Mystery.
  • New crafting manuals will be added with the addition of the new Mystery.
[December 27th Patch Note Details]

◈In-Game Updates◈

■ In celebration of the New Year Event - 14-Days Check-in
● Filled with Hopes 14-Day Check-in will be added.

  • Period: After Update on December 27th–January 23rd, 2023, 23:59 (UTC+8)
    [table]
    [tr]
    [th]Day 1[/th]
    [th]Divine Dragon’s Blessing Ticket x1[/th]
    [/tr]
    [tr]
    [td]Day 2[/td]
    [td]Rare Noirsoul Herb x20[/td]
    [/tr]
    [tr]
    [td]Day 3[/td]
    [td]Epic Blue Dragon Statue x10[/td]
    [/tr]
    [tr]
    [td]Day 4[/td]
    [td]Coffer of Hopes x1[/td]
    [/tr]
    [tr]
    [td]Day 5[/td]
    [td]Epic Noirsoul Herb x1[/td]
    [/tr]
    [tr]
    [td]Day 6[/td]
    [td]Rare Dragon Sphere x1[/td]
    [/tr]
    [tr]
    [td]Day 7[/td]
    [td]Coffer of Hopes x1[/td]
    [/tr]
    [tr]
    [td]Day 8[/td]
    [td]Coffer of Hopes x1[/td]
    [/tr]
    [tr]
    [td]Day 9[/td]
    [td]are Mystical Piece Box x1[/td]
    [/tr]
    [tr]
    [td]Day 10[/td]
    [td]Legendary Blue Dragon Statue x1[/td]
    [/tr]
    [tr]
    [td]Day 11[/td]
    [td]Coffer of Hopes x1[/td]
    [/tr]
    [tr]
    [td]Day 12[/td]
    [td]Epic Noirsoul Herb x1[/td]
    [/tr]
    [tr]
    [td]Day 13[/td]
    [td]Epic Dragon Sphere x1[/td]
    [/tr]
    [tr]
    [td]Day 14[/td]
    [td]Divine Dragon’s Blessing Ticket x1[/td]
    [/tr]
    [/table]
    ※ Please refer to [Notice - Filled with Hopes 14-Day Check-in] for further details.

■ In celebration of the New Year Event - Yiun’s Letter of Hopes
● Yiun’s Letter of Hopes Event will be added.

  • Item Drop Period: After Update on December 27th–January 9th, 2023, 23:59 (UTC+8)
  • Up to 1,000 items can be obtained per day, and this item will not drop from monsters 20 levels below or 20 levels above your character's level.
  • Visit NPC <Earnest Hopes> Yiun located in each village (Bicheon Castle, Snake Pit, Spiritual Center, Phantasia Desert, Sabuk Castle) to exchange ‘Letter of Hopes’ with certain items.
    ※ Please refer to [Notice - Yiun’s Letter of Hopes] for further details.

■ In celebration of the New Year Event - Divine Dragon’s Blessing
● Divine Dragon’s Blessing will be added.

  • Period: After Update on December 27th–January 23rd, 2023, 23:59 (UTC+8)
  • Any character that has failed to combine any of the following will be given one chance to obtain one of the same type of item of a grade that is the same or higher than the grade of the failed combine attempt: Dragon Scale, Dragon Leather, Dragon Horn, Skill Tome, Spirit Stone, Dragon Claw, Dragon Eye
  • Event rewards can be claimed from the event tab (the firecracker-shaped icon on the top left corner).
    ※ ‘Divine Dragon's Blessing’ Ticket can be used until January 23rd, 23:59 (UTC+8), and will be deleted after the scheduled period.
    ※ Please refer to [Notice - Divine Dragon’s Blessing] for further details.

■ Mystery
● New 8 codices will be added with the addition of the new Mystery ‘Reckless Courage’.
[table]
[tr]
[th]Codices[/th]
[/tr]
[tr]
[td]Outerworld Fissure 1[/td]
[/tr]
[tr]
[td]Outerworld Fissure 2[/td]
[/tr]
[tr]
[td]Spirit’s Feeling 1[/td]
[/tr]
[tr]
[td]Disappointment and Fury[/td]
[/tr]
[tr]
[td]Spirit Realm Incident 1[/td]
[/tr]
[tr]
[td]Spirit Realm Incident 2[/td]
[/tr]
[tr]
[td]Finding the Traitor[/td]
[/tr]
[tr]
[td]Evil Transcendence[/td]
[/tr]
[/table]
● Parchment Reward
[table]
[tr]
[th]Mystery Name[/th]
[th]Reward[/th]
[/tr]
[tr]
[td]Outerworld Fissure[/td]
[td]1,000,000 Copper
500,000 Energy
Hammer Pig’s Lucky Bag x2[/td]
[/tr]
[tr]
[td]Spirit’s Feeling[/td]
[td]1,000,000 Copper
500,000 Darksteel
Seed of Recovery x1[/td]
[/tr]
[tr]
[td]Disappointment and Fury[/td]
[td]2,000,000 Copper
500,000 Energy
Purifying Spirit Orb x1[/td]
[/tr]
[tr]
[td]Spirit Realm Incident[/td]
[td]1,500,000 Copper
500,000 Darksteel
Purifying Gem x2[/td]
[/tr]
[tr]
[td]Finding the Traitor[/td]
[td]1,500,000 Copper
800,000 Energy
Green Shoot x1[/td]
[/tr]
[tr]
[td]Evil Transcendence[/td]
[td]2,000,000 Copper
800,000 Darksteel
Nerr’s Chains x1[/td]
[/tr]
[/table]
● Mystery Completion Reward
[table]
[tr]
[th]Reward[/th]
[th]Quantity [/th]
[/tr]
[tr]
[td]Epic Blue Dragon Statue[/td]
[td]20[/td]
[/tr]
[tr]
[td]Legendary Mystic Enhancement Stone[/td]
[td]3[/td]
[/tr]
[tr]
[td]Legendary Darkened Enhancement Stone[/td]
[td]2[/td]
[/tr]
[tr]
[td]Rare Mystical Piece Box[/td]
[td]1[/td]
[/tr]
[tr]
[td]24-Hour Speed-up Ticket[/td]
[td]5[/td]
[/tr]
[/table]
● Event Completion Reward
[table]
[tr]
[th]Mystery Name[/th]
[th]Reward[/th]
[th]Quantity[/th]
[/tr]
[tr]
[td]Outerworld Fissure[/td]
[td]Epic Eternal Snow Panax
Rare Dragonsteel Box[/td]
[td]5
1[/td]
[/tr]
[tr]
[td]Spirit’s Feeling[/td]
[td]Epic Azureum Mineral Fluid
Rare Dragonsteel Box[/td]
[td]5
1[/td]
[/tr]
[tr]
[td]Disappointment and Fury[/td]
[td]Combat Buff Coffer
Rare Dragonsteel Box[/td]
[td]10
1[/td]
[/tr]
[tr]
[td]Spirit Realm Incident[/td]
[td]Epic Eternal Snow Panax
Rare Dragonsteel Box[/td]
[td]5
1[/td]
[/tr]
[tr]
[td]Finding the Traitor[/td]
[td]Epic Azureum Mineral Fluid
Rare Dragonsteel Box[/td]
[td]10
1[/td]
[/tr]
[tr]
[td]Evil Transcendence[/td]
[td]Epic Divine Dragon’s Enhancement Stone
Epic Dragonsteel Box[/td]
[td]1
1[/td]
[/tr]
[/table]
※ You can check the Event Completion Reward on the Event tab (the fire-cracker shaped icon).

■ Crafting Manual
● New 2 crafting manuals will be added with the addition of the new Mystery.

  • Craft NPC: <Craftsman> Haksu
    [table]
    [tr]
    [th]Item Name[/th]
    [th]Required Materials [/th]
    [th]Quantity[/th]
    [th]Required Resources[/th]
    [th]Success Chance[/th]
    [/tr]
    [tr]
    [td]Fatal Fire Purger Summon Badge[/td]
    [td]Epic Ethereal Shard
    Epic Lunar Shard[/td]
    [td]10
    10[/td]
    [td]120,000 Copper[/td]
    [td]100%[/td]
    [/tr]
    [tr]
    [td]Apostle Wooska Summon Badge[/td]
    [td]Demonsoul Herb
    Demon Summoning Scroll
    Purified Soul Stone[/td]
    [td]3
    20
    50[/td]
    [td]100,000 Copper
    500,000 Darksteel[/td]
    [td]100%[/td]
    [/tr]
    [tr]
    [td]Tharma Summon Badge[/td]
    [td]Epic Soaring Soul Crystal
    Epic Quintessence Crystal[/td]
    [td]20
    20[/td]
    [td]120,000 Copper[/td]
    [td]100%[/td]
    [/tr]
    [tr]
    [td]Iron Shackle Ice Demon Summon Badge (1)[/td]
    [td]Brilliant Spirit Gem
    Purified Soul Stone
    Luminous Spirit Gem
    Luminous Spirit Crystal[/td]
    [td]2
    50
    1
    1[/td]
    [td]300,000 Copper
    500,000 Darksteel[/td]
    [td]100%[/td]
    [/tr]
    [tr]
    [td]Iron Shackle Ice Demon Summon Badge (2)[/td]
    [td]Brilliant Spirit Gem
    Purified Soul Stone
    Brilliant Spirit Crystal
    Luminous Spirit Crystal[/td]
    [td]2
    50
    1
    1[/td]
    [td]300,000 Copper
    500,000 Darksteel[/td]
    [td]100%[/td]
    [/tr]
    [/table]
    ■ Spirit
    ● Special Spirit Summon Event will end.
  • Special Summon for Epic Spirit ‘Spring Messenger Yobi’ will end.

● Legendary Spirit Summon

  • Summon event for ‘North Sea Demon King Sumacheon’ will end.
    -Spirit stone for Legendary Spirit ‘Dark Crown Prince Wooska’ can be obtained through Legendary Spirit Summon.
  • Period: December 27th, 2022-January 24th, 2023

■ Mount
● 2 New mounts will be added.

  • The new mounts will be exchangeable with Mount Exchange Ticket: Season III.
    ● Great Tiger

    ● Grand GEN Armored Fish

    ■ In-game bug fixes & gameplay improvements
  1. Fixed the issue of the option of kicking party members being available during an ongoing Raid.
  2. Interaction Time for summoning any Boss monster changed to 10 seconds.
    3.Interaction Time for opening any Rare grade box in any Mystery changed to 10 seconds.
  3. Adjustment in the difficulty of the Mystery ‘Grieving the Death of a Friend’.
  4. Fixed issue of Auto-move intermittently not being processed correctly in specific areas.

