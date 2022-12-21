 Skip to content

Navy War update for 21 December 2022

Update 5.04.00

Build 10181908

Greetings, Captains!
What's new:
• New combat location
• Implemented a New Year's hangar and new epic camouflages to the warehouse for upcoming holidays.
• Displaying the latest messages from the chat on the Main Screen
• Added new effects
• Multiple technical changes in the core of the game - for a fundamentally new functionality
Enjoy the game, there is a lot of new stuff ahead!

