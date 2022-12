Share · View all patches · Build 10181885 · Last edited 20 December 2022 – 06:06:31 UTC by Wendy

A controller can now be used in the main game-play.

Controls:

Look around using the Left Analog Stick.

Open laptops and exit the office using the Bottom Face Button (A, x).

Use computers and close doors using the Right Trigger (RT, R2).

Shine the flashlight using the Left Trigger (LT, L2).

Navigate through rooms and computers with the controller's D-pad.

