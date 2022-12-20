 Skip to content

Beneath Oresa update for 20 December 2022

Special Requests are now live!

Beneath Oresa update for 20 December 2022

Patchnotes via Steam Community

We've got dozens of new challenges for you to take on, all of which are sure to test the limits of your skills!
It's now possible to take on Special Requests at the Agora. To gain one, you must reach Lauda (Act 3) in any given game (even a Special Request).
Each Special Request comes with special rules, new cards, and other unique content.

Special Requests come in pairs - but you can only choose one. Be sure to choose wisely!

Can you take on the challenge of each Special Request in the Agora?

We also have a Discord! Want to get to talk to the developers? Give feedback or report bugs? Hear all the exciting news? Join the Discord now!


