Special Requests are now live!

We've got dozens of new challenges for you to take on, all of which are sure to test the limits of your skills!

It's now possible to take on Special Requests at the Agora. To gain one, you must reach Lauda (Act 3) in any given game (even a Special Request).

Each Special Request comes with special rules, new cards, and other unique content.

Special Requests come in pairs - but you can only choose one. Be sure to choose wisely!

Can you take on the challenge of each Special Request in the Agora?



