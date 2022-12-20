New content

For this version, we made a lot of improvements to the game, optimizing and redoing the animations of all the buildings, and adding over ten different advanced buildings. Now you can get resources more efficiently, now you can build multi-family homes, at the same time we opened the population cap to 2000, and added medium maps. The area of a large map. And adjusted the numerical difficulty, the population increases at the same time will have more demand and food requirements.

Fixed a BUG where there was a probability of errors when arranging personnel. Fixed the BUG of villagers making mistakes when they quit. Fixed a BUG where villagers could not completely quit after death. Modified the logic of villagers wandering around, now villagers will give priority to wandering around their homes, and only homeless villagers will wander around the temple. Fixed BUG where demolishing dwellings after reading files could not remove BUFF. Fixed the BUG where the vertical drawing and model remained unchanged after the villagers switched classes.