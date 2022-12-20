Holiday Update 2022!

Hello Everyone were super excited to be bringing you all the holiday 2022 update!
This is a limited time event that will be available until January 3rd!
--Event-- (Available until January 3rd)
Added - Holiday 2022! Refinery is decked out in all new Festive lights, snow, and holiday cheer with a side sample of zombies!
Added - Festive Lights skin pack!
--Servers--
Added - Custom Server Settings! you can now toggle, Zombies, Dogs, Russians, juggernauts, and Health Regeneration.
--Grenades--
Fixed - Throwing knifes doing damage while stuck in an object.
Changed - Proxmine explosion radius to be 10% smaller.
Changed - Impact Grenade explosion radius to be 25% smaller.
--Maps--
Fixed - Refinery door not blocking inside of empty building.
Fixed - More areas you could get stuck in large scale map.
Fixed - Some missing collision in Horde map.
Fixed - Players being able to get on some objects they shouldn't in horde.
Changed - Refinery map to be slightly more open and easy to move around.
Changed - Zombies in refinery will now be aggressive on spawn like horde.
Removed - weird crouch hiding spot in refinery
--Gamemodes--
Fixed - GunGame still showing nametags.
Fixed - GunGame not loading people back to menu.
--UI--
Added - Special scoreboard for FFA and Horde gamemode.
Fixed - Room list not masking rooms.
Fixed - Unready button not resetting when leaving a room.
Fixed - Gungame not having players on scoreboard.
Fixed - Server Browser not showing all available servers.
Fixed - Kill feed grenade/gadget icons being overly large.
Fixed - Proxmine and Impact nade not having their own kill feed icon
--AI--
Fixed - an issue that would cause melee enemies to do 5-20 times they damage they should.
Changed - Dogs damage collider size to be 15% smaller.
Changed - Dogs default health to 75 was 100
Changed - Russians AK minimum spread to 0.85 was 0.75.
Changed - Russians AK Deals 10 damage was 13.
Changed - Russians Jugs Minigun deals 4 damage was 6.
Changed - Russians Jugs Minigun minimum spread to 0.55 was 0.45.
--General Changes--
Changed - Spawn logic for Gun-Game and Dog Tags to help avoid spawn traps.
Reduced - overhead of Snow particles.
Reduced - overhead of Rain particles.
