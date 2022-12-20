Holiday Update 2022!

Share · View all patches · Build 10181547 · Last edited 20 December 2022 – 04:32:14 UTC by Wendy

Hello Everyone were super excited to be bringing you all the holiday 2022 update!

This is a limited time event that will be available until January 3rd!

--Event-- (Available until January 3rd)

Added - Holiday 2022! Refinery is decked out in all new Festive lights, snow, and holiday cheer with a side sample of zombies!

Added - Festive Lights skin pack!

--Servers--

Added - Custom Server Settings! you can now toggle, Zombies, Dogs, Russians, juggernauts, and Health Regeneration.

--Grenades--

Fixed - Throwing knifes doing damage while stuck in an object.

Changed - Proxmine explosion radius to be 10% smaller.

Changed - Impact Grenade explosion radius to be 25% smaller.

--Maps--

Fixed - Refinery door not blocking inside of empty building.

Fixed - More areas you could get stuck in large scale map.

Fixed - Some missing collision in Horde map.

Fixed - Players being able to get on some objects they shouldn't in horde.

Changed - Refinery map to be slightly more open and easy to move around.

Changed - Zombies in refinery will now be aggressive on spawn like horde.

Removed - weird crouch hiding spot in refinery

--Gamemodes--

Fixed - GunGame still showing nametags.

Fixed - GunGame not loading people back to menu.

--UI--

Added - Special scoreboard for FFA and Horde gamemode.

Fixed - Room list not masking rooms.

Fixed - Unready button not resetting when leaving a room.

Fixed - Gungame not having players on scoreboard.

Fixed - Server Browser not showing all available servers.

Fixed - Kill feed grenade/gadget icons being overly large.

Fixed - Proxmine and Impact nade not having their own kill feed icon

--AI--

Fixed - an issue that would cause melee enemies to do 5-20 times they damage they should.

Changed - Dogs damage collider size to be 15% smaller.

Changed - Dogs default health to 75 was 100

Changed - Russians AK minimum spread to 0.85 was 0.75.

Changed - Russians AK Deals 10 damage was 13.

Changed - Russians Jugs Minigun deals 4 damage was 6.

Changed - Russians Jugs Minigun minimum spread to 0.55 was 0.45.

--General Changes--

Changed - Spawn logic for Gun-Game and Dog Tags to help avoid spawn traps.

Reduced - overhead of Snow particles.

Reduced - overhead of Rain particles.