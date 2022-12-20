December 20 Version Update Note (Official version)

Note: The naming rules for local archive files have been optimized to solve problems in which some players failed to read the files due to file name changes in previous updates. Local archive files (.sav) are currently automatically named as [Save.sav] files.

If you still find that the game archive is not successfully read, please enter the local game root directory: Steam\steamapps\common\xiake, the previous [(S+ID).sav] file, rename to [Save.sav], and then open the game can take effect

Open the full story of teaching art New martial arts related to Quanzhen Teaching: Donghua Sword Rain, Seven Stars Yaohua Hands, Chunyang Xuanyungong, which can be obtained in the art plot or consult Quanzhen teaching staff. Added new talents related to Quanzhen Teaching: "Three Flowers Gathering in the Top", "Cycle After Cycle", "Realizing the Way of Eternal Qing" A new Martial arts conference will be held near Beijing in December every year. There are generous rewards for participating in the Wulin Convention and new series of achievements for meeting certain conditions. When adding four new protagonists for creation, you need to activate the DLC and achieve certain achievements. Effect adjustment of Superimposed talent "True Qi Release" :

Before adjustment: Increased the bonus damage of all extra true Chi consumed to 4/5/6/7/8 damage per 10 True Chi consumed;

Adjusted: For every 10 True Chi spent, 1/2/3 4/5 damage is added Newly added opening advantage: No Reputation True Qi: You can ignore the influence of mysterious true Qi on yourself; Double Ninth Divine Sword: You initially obtained the exclusive martial arts Double Ninth Divine Sword. Open Difficulty 6: Compared with Difficulty 5, Difficulty 6 has faster growth rate, more resource output and higher cultivation limit Added a new series of Martial arts, with "Wuyue Sect" and "Beggars Group" being opened in this period;

Access: the general secret output way has a certain chance to obtain, in the protagonist to complete Yuwenzhuang secret room enlightenment will be obtained according to the school of secrets and residual chapter