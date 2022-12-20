Hello!

1.6.5 Minor updates is about platforms compatibility changes.

We've been developing Dungreed with Unity 5 for a long time. we've updated to 2020 to ensure app compatibility and to reduce crashes beyond our control. Hopefully this decision will increase compatibility.

If you cannot launch the game after the update or if the game crashes, please feel free to contact us.

Notice for OSX users

In 1.6.5 updates, Mac OS version of Dungreed will change the app execution path because older version of execution path wasn't correct.

After the update, save files may not load normally.

The path of the steam cloud is also changed, so it is recommended to back-up the save file before running the game.

Save files path before 1.6.4 :

[dungreed installation folder]/Contents/Resources/Data/StreamingAssets

[dungreed installation folder]/Contents/Resources/Data/StreamingAssets Save files path on 1.6.5 :

[dungreed installation folder]/Dungreed.app/Contents/Resources/Data/StreamingAssets

Steam Deck Verified

Dungreed is included in Steam Deck verified list now.

bug fixes

Linux OS: Fixed a bug where the game would crash when Lasley appeared (12F or Boss rush).

Fixed a bug where keyboard input was sometimes ignored on the title menu.

Changed some UI behavior errors.

P.S.

For console players : Patch 1.6 for Nintendo Switch and PS4 was uploaded last week. Thank you for your patience. We know you were waiting for the 1.6 update for the console version, but the porting process is handled by publisher and we have very little direct control, so we're really sorry that we couldn't help you directly for the delay. If you find a bug, please feel free to contact us.

Thank you.