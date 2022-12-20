Age of Darkness: Final Stand - Hotfix Update v0.8.4

Protectors of the Light,

Off the back of our latest Content Update, Rebellion’s Rise, we are bringing you a new Hotfix Update to ensure your playing experience is as smooth as possible.

We are aware there have been some issues with the potential to hinder gameplay, therefore we have prioritised a hotfix to allow Age of Darkness: Final Stand players to enjoy the game over the holiday break without any interruptions.

Going forward, players will also have the choice to roll-back their builds to the previous Content Update should they wish to. This will be available from today and will be an ongoing feature of our future Steam Releases. Please note that our previous Content Update, v0.8.1, is currently available as a roll-back option.

Launch Steam.

Navigate to your “Library” and look for Age of Darkness: Final Stand.

Right click Age of Darkness: Final Stand and go to “Properties.”

Navigate to the “Betas” tab in the “Properties” window.

In the Beta Dropdown select: v0.8.1_opt_in

This will auto-enrol you in the Beta Branch and trigger a game update (there is no password for this Beta)

You should now have access to the previous Content Updates from v0.8.1 onwards! But be warned, save files created in later Release Versions will not be compatible with earlier versions.

Our development team will be taking a break over the holidays and will be coming back in the second week of the new year, so this will be our last release of 2022. As always please continue to report bugs to our Steam forums or in the bug reporting channel on our Discord, as we will continue to monitor those channels where possible.

Check out the full patch notes below:

Release Notes

QoL Improvements

Updated Credits to include Voice Actors for Cyrus, Rogue, Harbinger and Lightbearer.

Update the Version Number on the General Feedback panel.

Crashes

Fixed a crash that would occur when Final Stand is triggered.

Fixed a crash where players would be notified of a unit under attack after they had already been killed.

Fixed an issue where selling a building while it was researching or queuing units could cause a crash.

Fixed an issue where there could be invalid unit data between Order & Volatist units that could cause a crash.

Fixed a rare crash caused by hovering the cursor over a building as it was destroyed.

Added additional Sentry logging around areas of suspected crashes.

Fixes & Changes

Fixed an issue where the Reset button for Gameplay Tips was not functioning.

Fixed an issue where after tabbing through control groups, pressing tab with a building selected would cause the bottom row of icons to disappear in the build menu.

Where possible please ensure all drivers are updated to ensure the best and smoothest performance.

We greatly appreciate everyone who has taken the time to let us know about these bugs and crashes you’ve encountered. If you come across any bugs or crashes in the future, please report them to us either through the Steam forums, our Discord server in the ‘bug-reporting’ channel or using the in-game bug reporting tool.

Till next time Protectors of the Light…

AoD Social Links:



AoD Discord - Join our official Discord server

AoD Website - Official Website & Blog

Twitter - Follow us at AOD_FinalStand

Facebook - Like Our Facebook Page

Reddit - Join the r/Age of Darkness: Final Stand community

YouTube - Subscribe To Our YouTube Channel

Have a question about the game? We have a handy FAQ we’ve posted on the Steam forums that you can view. If your question hasn’t been answered there, we’ll be doing our best to keep up with questions here, on the forums and our Discord server.

Speaking of which, you can also chat with our team and ask them questions on our official Discord server here!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1426450/Age_Of_Darkness_Final_Stand