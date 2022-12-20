Vactics Early Access Update #13 - Phases

"Phases" is the name I've given this release. Mainly as a nod to the brand new ending cutscene for the game which hints at some future changes that I'm working on. Secondly this time of year and the holiday season means that things are entering a slightly slower phase in development. Update #13 will be final update I'll be pushing in 2022. The rest of the year will be spent preparing things for the start of 2023 and working to resolve any issues that players might raise as well. The content of this release includes some gameplay balance changes and some added polish with some new audio and updated UI in certain sections of the game.

The big addition for this update is that I've added support for custom language files for the game. This feature will allow players to copy the current localisation file for the game, and make whatever changes they wish to it. This feature is still a bit early on so I'm expecting some issues as people get their hands on it. I've made a forum post with how to use the custom language features and I'm hoping to also share any custom language files that people come up with there as well.

And now moving to some things I always ask when writing up my release notes:

If you are enjoying the game, leaving a Steam review. They really will help me. They help Steam inform people that Vactics is a game they might enjoy too.

Tell a friend and tell some strangers. Word of mouth is the main way people can find Vactics. Please share widely and let me know when you do too.

I always want to know what I can improve in the game. Make a forum post or use the in-game feedback button. Players who get in touch in these ways have really helped me improve Vactics.

Thank you as always for playing Vactics and leaving feedback.

Cheers,

Gerard / The Lemur Conspiracy

Client Versions

Early Access: #0.700.4651

Demo: #0.400.4415

Changes

Audio - added new sound effects that play when districts are moving and landing in the map.

Audio - improved the sound effects that play when installing the arcane cores onto the mech.

Game Balance - fog clouds will no longer be spawned on tiles that have buildings.

Game Balance - reduced the likelihood of the War Fog escalation showing up in early districts in the campaign.

Game Balance - the Teleport tech range has been reduced by 1.

Localization - added support for adding and loading user generated language files into the game.

Story - added new cutscene that plays when the player gets the first ending.

UI - rebuilt the UI screen that shows up when the player unlocks new slots on their mech to install tech.

UI - adding in more art polish and sound effects to the main menu.

UI - moved the location of the tutorial popup that introduces the arcane cores feature to be whhen the player is entering the loadout screen.

UI - when opening the upgrade screen that first salvage option is now seelcted by default.

