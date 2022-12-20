Another Rock Collision Update

Share · View all patches · Build 10180990 · Last edited 20 December 2022 – 02:26:07 UTC by Wendy

Testing a bunch of new rocks in the Great Sands map. Placement of these rocks is not final.

Larger creatures cannot fit into smaller openings in rocks.

Flying creatures will fall down if they bump into a rock above them.

Flying creatures will land if they run into a rock in front of them. (Partially working)

Dead creatures, food, and carcasses in the water will now sink to the bottom of the water.

Known Issue: Sometimes bumping into a rock will get your creature stuck. If that happens you can use the Get Unstuck button in the escape menu.

All of this rock collision is still a work in progress and is being tested. If you encounter any glitches or have any feedback send me a message.