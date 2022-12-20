Ver 2.14.300 Crown of the Pale Dawn

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

New Encounters

Encounters

・Encounter Across Time Layers "Moonlight Flower" Hismena... a new Parallel Time Layer Ally is available.

・Fateful Encounter (Paid, 2 Times Max) is available.

・Fateful Encounter: Global Version 2022 Best of the Best is available (Paid, 3 Times Max, Until January 10, 2023 14:59 UTC)

*You can encounter one of the 5★ class characters listed below on the tenth encounter.

[table] [tr] [th]5★ characters available on 10th encounter [/th] [/tr] [tr] [td]"Moonlight Flower" Hismena (Fraulein) [/td] [/tr] [tr] [td]Black Clad Sw. (Yuda) [/td] [/tr] [tr] [td]Red Clad Flam. (Red Scorpio） [/td] [/tr] [tr] [td]Cyan Scyther (Chernobog) [/td] [/tr] [tr] [td]Violet Lancer (Persephone) [/td] [/tr] [tr] [td]Silver Striker (Resif) [/td] [/tr] [tr] [td]Claude Extra Style (Kelkale) [/td] [/tr] [tr] [td]Isuka Extra Style (Justitia) [/td] [/tr] [tr] [td]Cynthia Another Style (Avesta) [/td] [/tr] [tr] [td]Suzette Extra Style (Lucifer) [/td] [/tr] [/table]

Manifestation

・Added new events for the characters and classes listed below for "Manifestation: True Weapon Discovery."

・Nagi (Octofighter)

Campaign Information

・We are having a campaign to send players that start a new game during the duration 1,000 Chronos Stones!

It will be delivered to your inbox immediately after starting the game

▼Duration

December 13, 2022 15:00 (UTC) – January 11, 2023 14:59 (UTC)

Applies to all players who begin after December 12, 2022 at 15:00 (UTC)

・Increased login bonuses!

・Chronos Stones x20 -> Chronos Stones x100

*Duration: December 19, 2022 15:00 (UTC) – January 8, 2023 14:59 (UTC)

・Start Symphony: Crown of the Pale Dawn within the period below

to get 1,000 Chronos Stones as part of our campaign.

Duration: From version 2.14.300 update – January 11, 2023 14:59 (UTC)

It will be delivered to your inbox after completing the event scene.

・Chronos Stone Sale Information

・A limited time 2200 Chronos Stone package

・A limited time 4500 Chronos Stone package

▼Duration

December 20, 2022 3:00 (UTC) – January 10, 2023 14:59 (UTC)

*Each can be purchased twice

・There will be a treasure chest that gives out 4 Green Keys and 2 Red Keys every day in the Spacetime Rift.

Duration: December 20, 2022 15:00 (UTC) – January 4, 2023 14:59 (UTC)

The app must be updated to version 2.14.300 or later.

If you receive the delivery from the Lynx delivery service before updating, you will be unable to receive the Key Cards on that day.

The treasure chest resets based on the timing of the Lynx delivery.

*You can collect more keys than the normal limit, but if you exceed the limit, the Key Cards will not be restored as time passes.

Identified Issue

・There are cases where the time duration for the 2,200 and 4,500 Chronos Stones' sales are displayed incorrectly.

Correct: –1/10(UTC)

*The issue can be fixed by updating to version 2.14.300.

Fixed the following issues

・Text and display issues.

・Other small bugs.

Regarding PC Version Elevation of Permissions Vulnerability

An elevation of permissions vulnerability has been discovered in the PC version of Another Eden: The Cat Beyond Time and Space, for versions up to and including 3.0.20 (Japan Version) and 2.14.200 (Global Version).

Please tap HERE for details.

https://www.wfs.games/en/notice/another_eden_20221220.html