Update Notes... for... 2..4...

Hello Square Farmers! There's been a big influx of players recently and it makes me very happy! I have a small update for you all today:

-How the horse works has been changed. It now gives you a save in addition to the farmer's save instead of replacing it. It's save area has been made a little smaller to balance it.

-I've made edits to most of the dialogue as I have been made aware I had a weird... addiction... to... ellipses. It's also been trimmed in general, but the stories/characters are still the same. Early players got the Director's Cut!

-Slightly moved one of the butterflies.

Thanks so much for playing! RIP ellipses!